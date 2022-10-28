 Skip to main content
Upgrade your home office with this Dell XPS Desktop deal

If you prefer to do your work at the comfort of your desk, one of the best desktop computer deals is taking place at Dell today. The customizable and expand Dell XPS Desktop computer is on sale for as low as $850 right now, which is a $300 savings from its regular price of $1,150. The Dell XPS Desktop computer is popular among creatives and professionals, and this is one of the best Dell XPS deals currently available. Free shipping is included with your purchase.

Why you should buy the Dell XPS Desktop

Whether you’re into creative work, a busy professional, or even a gamer, the Dell XPS Desktop is a great option for your next computer. At the top of the list of enticing features is its almost infinite customization options, and the ability to expand and upgrade internal hardware as your needs change and grow. As built for this deal, the Dell XPS Desktop has an impressive 12th-gen Intel i5 processor. This is paired with an AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT with 8GB of its own RAM, a solid graphics card that video editors and gamers will like. The Dell XPS Desktop also comes with 8GB of system RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive.

The Dell XPS Desktop computer isn’t just one of the best desktop computer deals — it’s also one of the best desktop computers. In addition to its customization and expansion capabilities, it’s also a good-looking piece of tech. It was designed to be as beautiful on the outside as it is powerful on the inside, and it easily blends into any office environment. It features a minimalist design, and still manages some of the best thermal efficiency you’ll find in a high-performance computer. This may be particularly enticing to gamers and high-end video creators, as the improved airflow will keep you pushing through dense projects and fast-paced games without throttling.

If you prefer to do your work on the go, check out some of the best Dell laptop deals currently available. But if you’re looking for the perfect recipe of power, expandability, and affordability, the Dell XPS Desktop computer is just $850 at Dell right now. This is a $300 savings from its regular price of $1,150, and free shipping is included.

