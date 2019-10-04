Dell XPS deals offer up to $269 off the best laptops you can buy

Black Friday is coming down the pike in less than two months, but if you need a new computer, then you probably need it now. Thankfully, there are almost always good laptop deals to be found if you’re a savvy online shopper, and Dell has a few XPS ultrabook specials on tap right now on a few of our favorite laptops. The Dell XPS series aren’t just our favorites, though; they also easily (and consistently) rank among the best laptops that money can buy.

The Dell XPS 13 is a particularly fine example of how this decades-old PC maker has kept up with the times, but the XPS line also features a great 15-inch model – not to mention touchscreen and 2-in-1 versions of both of these superb ultrabooks. Whatever your tastes may be, there’s a Dell XPS for you, and below, we’ve picked out the two best deals going right now so you can score a new laptop without having to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals.

Dell XPS 13 Laptop — $269 off

The Dell XPS 13 is our favorite laptop right now, and it has held its top spot among the competition for quite some time. That’s because Dell has kept its cutting-edge flagship ultrabook nicely updated over the years, and the 2018 refresh is nearly perfect. Featuring superb build quality, an excellent keyboard, a gorgeous display, and generous battery life, the XPS 13 is easily the gold standard for what a modern laptop should be.

Dell has two versions of this great 13-inch Ultrabook currently on sale for the same discounted price: This model features a 1080p non-touch display panel, but you get some boosted specs with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. If you’re willing to sacrifice RAM and hard drive space for an upgraded display, however, then this configuration gives you a vibrant 4K touchscreen along with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Both are on sale right now for $1,400 after a $269 savings.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Laptop — $179 off

The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 may not be the undisputed laptop champ like its 13-inch sibling, but it’s nonetheless a fantastic all-around machine and represents a great alternative to the smaller XPS 13 for people who find traditionally sized 15-inch computers more comfortable for a day’s work. Despite its larger dimensions, though, the Dell XPS 15 is still super-slim and lightweight, with this particular model also pulling double duty as a 2-in-1 convertible.

This 2-in-1 hybrid design means that the 15.6-inch 1080p touchscreen folds backwards on its hinge to lay flat, allowing you to use the laptop as a tablet. The optional Dell Premium Active Pen (along with the PC’s larger display) is a great add-on for artists and graphic designers as well. This configuration packs an 8th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, and a $179 discount cuts the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 down to $1,600 at the moment.

Looking for more great stuff? Find tech deals, fall sales, and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations