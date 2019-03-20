Digital Trends
Deals

Building a 4K home theater? Grab a discounted Denon A/V receiver from Amazon

Lucas Coll
By

Along with an Ultra HD television, a good 4K A/V receiver is the most important part of your home theater. The receiver is the heart of your theater setup, operating as a central hub that connects everything together (TV, speakers, media players, etc.) and providing power channels for all of your gear. In other words, without an A/V receiver, you can’t really set up a proper surround sound speaker system.

Denon is one of the premier A/V receiver brands, and has been making a number of our own favorites for some time now. A handful of Denon’s latest models are on sale on Amazon, too, making now a great time to grab one if you’ve been thinking about building a home theater and are looking for a 4K receiver that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg.

Denon AVR-S540BT 5.2-channel 4K receiver – $229

Denon 4K A/V receiver sale

A 5.2-channel A/V receiver like the Denon AVR-S540BT won’t deliver “true” surround sound (you need seven channels for that), but for an affordable, no-frills Ultra HD theater setup that will still put out great sound with enough added juice to support two subwoofers, this one is a solid and affordable choice.

The Denon AVR-S540BT packs a number of nice modern features for its price: Along with 4K HDR compatibility for Ultra HD video content, this 5.2-channel receiver has built-in Bluetooth connectivity which allows you to wirelessly play content from your favorite streaming services like Pandora and Spotify. An 18-percent discount lets you grab the Denon AVR-S540BT 5.2-channel 4K A/V receiver for just $229 ($50 off) on Amazon, making this the best option for budget-minded buyers who don’t need a 7-channel unit.

Denon AVR-S640H 5.2-channel 4K receiver – $299

Denon 4K A/V receiver sale

This Denon 4K A/V receiver is similar to the AVR-S540BT above, but with some upgrades added just for the smart home crowd. It’s got the same basic specs as the AVR-S540BT: 4K HDR compatibility, 5.2 channels to power up to five speakers and two subwoofers, Bluetooth for wireless streaming, and five HDMI hookups for various input devices (like Blu-Ray players and gaming consoles).

What sets the Denon AVR-S640H apart from its cheaper sibling, though, is its compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Apple Airplay, plus additional Wi-Fi connectivity for easy integration with your smart home ecosystem. It’s a little more expensive than the AVR-S540BT at $299 ($80 off), but if you’ve got an Alexa-enabled smart home setup and want your home theater to be a part of it, this is a great 5.2-channel 4K receiver for the money.

Denon AVR-S940 7.2-channel 4K receiver – $449

Denon 4K A/V receiver sale

Upgrading to a 7-channel A/V receiver lets you achieve true surround sound, giving you power for seven speakers: one front center speaker along with stereo speakers in the front, two to your sides, and two behind you. The 7.2-channel Denon AVR-S940 4K receiver delivers enough juice for seven speakers and two subwoofers, along with HDR compatibility for playing the latest UHD video content.

Like the Denon AVR-S640H, the AVR-S940 boasts both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for remote streaming and for home network integration, while Alexa compatibility allows for easy voice control when synced with a device like an Echo speaker. If you don’t really need “true” surround sound, then the Denon AVR-S940 can also be used to set up multi-zone audio with a 5.2 system in your TV room and a dual-speaker stereo system in another.

The Denon AVR-S940 7.2-channel 4K receiver is on sale for $449 after a nice $130 discount on Amazon.

Looking for more great stuff? Find 4K TV deals, tech discounts and much more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

HP spring sale: Save up to 58 percent on laptops, desktops, printers, and more
Up Next

Apple's new AirPods bring only minor updates to the much-loved originals
best mechanical keyboards corsair k95 2
Gaming

Get Corsair’s best mechanical keyboard at a decent discount

From March 17 to 23, you can get one of the best mechanical keyboards around at a great price. The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is normally $200, but this week you can pick one up from Amazon for $160.
Posted By Steven Petite
Top Rank Boxing: Conlan vs. Garcia Hernandez on ESPN Plus
Deals

How to watch Top Rank Boxing: Conlan vs. Hernandez free on ESPN Plus

St. Patrick’s Day is this Sunday, so it’s fitting that rising Irish star Michael Conlan will face off against Mexican boxer Rueben Garcia Hernandez. If you’re looking for a way to stream the fight, then start your ESPN Plus 7-day…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Qustodio
Deals

This is the one thing you need to do before giving your child a smart phone or tablet

Monitoring your kids' digital habits can be a challenge in today’s high-tech age, but great parental control software like Qustodio gives parents a much-needed advantage Read on to find out how you can protect your child from online…
Posted By Lucas Coll
HP Spectre x360 13-ae002xx review
Computing

HP’s spring sale cuts prices on the 15-inch Spectre x360 by $270

Looking for a new laptop to start off the spring season? HP has you covered and is currently running a sale that is cutting $270 off the price of the 15-inch touchscreen variant of its Spectre X360 Windows 10 convertible laptop. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
amazon deal steelseries acrtis 3 gaming headset nintendo switch steelseriesswitch
Gaming

Amazon drops a deal on SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset for Nintendo Switch

Amazon is currently running a deal on the SteelSeries Arctis 3 gaming headset, which is compatible with Nintendo Switch as well as Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, mobile, and virtual reality.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best Apple AirPods alternatives
Deals

The best Apple AirPods alternatives for Android, Windows, and iOS devices

Apple AirPods, nice as they are, aren't the only game in town. Other makers are offering their own truly wireless earbuds, and if you're looking to buy a pair of high-end in-ear headphones, we've got the best AirPod alternatives on the…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best superbowl tv deals sony xbr850f
Deals

Amazon drops price of 65-inch Sony 4K Smart TV by $300 for March Madness

You can get a fantastic 65-inch Sony LED TV for $300 off right now, in what's best described as the perfect TV deal to lead you and your living room into this year's March Madness tournament.
Posted By Parker Hall
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
mission workshop radian ipad
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best iPad deals for March 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for March 2018.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watch series 4
Deals

Amazon drops price on Apple Watch Series 4 with a rare deal

Since Apple first unveiled the Series 4, the price for one has pretty much held fast. This has finally started to change with a nice little $15 discount on Amazon. If you've been wanting the newest Apple Watch, now is a great time.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
under armour hovr fitness tracker shoes
Deals

Under Armour HOVR is more than a running shoe, it’s a fitness tracker

Under Armour HOVR running shoes bring more to the table than just a comfortable fit. With UA's Record Sensor technology, you can track distance, duration, and even the path you take as you run.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
irobot roomba 690 deal
Deals

Amazon slashes $77 off the iRobot Roomba 690 multisurface robot vacuum

This special offer comes just in time for you to get a head start on spring cleaning. The Roomba 690 robot vacuum sucks up dust, dirt and pet hair — all while you're away at the office.
Posted By Ehab Zahriyeh
HP Spectre x360 15 review
Computing

HP spring sale: Save up to 58 percent on laptops, desktops, printers, and more

From now until March 23, the HP spring sale lets you take as much as 58 percent off of a huge range of laptops, desktop PCs, printers, and more, potentially saving you more than $1,000. We’ve rounded up a dozen of the best deals right…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung SSD
Computing

Grab 1 terabyte of SSD storage for just $100 with this sale on Amazon

If you're looking for an excellent opportunity to pick up a 1TB SSD at a low price, Amazon has you covered with Samsung's 860 QVO 1TB 2.5-inch SATA III Internal SSD. It is an excellent offering for both multimedia enthusiasts and gamers.
Posted By Michael Archambault