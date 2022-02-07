This FPV drone package deal is $300 off at Best Buy today

There are very few things in life as freeing as flying around freely with a drone, and the DJI FPV Drone takes it to the next level. What’s even better is this package kit from Best Buy, which includes not only the drone but also a controller and goggles you can use to have an authentic FPV (first-person view) experience, and all for just $1,000, down from $1,300. Drone flying is indeed an expensive hobby, but this kit gives you great bang for your buck.

If you’re not familiar with the DJI FPV Drone, it has got a variety of excellent features for beginners and experienced folks. For example, it has three different flight modes, starting with N, which is great for new users since it has more simplified flight controls and obstacle sensing. Then there’s M mode which is geared toward those with experience, providing you with full flight mode and as much control as you want. Finally, the S mode is a hybrid between M and N for those who are transitioning to more complex controls. Regardless of which mode you pick, the DJI FPV Drone comes with an emergency brake and hover button, along with advanced safety features such as smart and low battery return to home.

The onboard camera is also excellent, being able to capture 4k at 60fps at a rate of 120Mbps, and it even has stabilization in the form of RockSteady EIS. Of course, stability should be a cinch given the excellent controller, which can auto-switch between 2.4Ghz and 5.8Ghz frequencies for the best signal. Pair that with the included 150-degree FOV goggles, and you have one of the most immersive experiences you’re going to get. Not only that, but the drone has built-in ADS-B, which can provide information on other manned aircraft straight to your goggles and help avoid an accident.

If you’ve been looking to get into drone flying, this is a great way to start, giving you everything you need and then some. It’s also as good for beginners as it is for more experienced drone enthusiasts, so it will remain useful for a long time, making it a great long-term investment for $1,000, which is $300 off the normal list price. Of course, if the DJI FPV Drone doesn’t do it for you, some of our other drone deals might.

