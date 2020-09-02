Best Prime Day Drone Deals 2020: What to expect

Are you a drone enthusiast looking for a new machine, or a novice, curious about learning to fly one? Your opportunity may be approaching with Amazon Prime Day. This year, the single-day sale takes place in October and it’s major. You’ll see some of the best discounts on the best tech available with Prime Day deals — some of them even before the actual Prime Day hits. If you’re into drones, you’ll see exciting opportunities with Prime Day drone deals; some of the most affordable drones with amazing maneuverability, obstacle avoidance, 4K cameras, and other features could be heavily discounted. There was a time when drones were either inexpensive and super flimsy, or more than $1000. Now, you can find tons of mid-priced drones that have amazing controls, as well as top-rate photo and video capabilities. We’re expecting some extraordinary deals on DJI, Holy Stone, and Potensic that you can take advantage of even before Prime Day hits.

While Prime Day sales aren’t happening quite yet, you can still get off the ground long before the day of, and discover some amazing deals being offered on Drones at Amazon. Whether you’re a first-time drone experimenter, or a seasoned pilot, an amateur photographer, or someone who needs a drone for their business, now could be the exact right time to invest in one. It might be a good idea to not wait for Prime Day. There are a good number of very super attractive drone deals that you could be landing on (precisely and gently) right now. Amazon does a slightly tricky, but very helpful thing wherein it will tease us with deals shortly before Prime Day — like right now — to give us a hint, or more than a hint, of what’s to come. So keep your — or your drone’s — eyes open for it.

When are the best Prime Day drone deals?

The very best discounts and deals tend to arrive with Prime Day, but Amazon has its own virtual drones (not literally) in their marketing departments that know we can’t wait for the sale, and put out some very attractive feelers (typically starting the week before). What’s novel is that these deals can actually compete with those offered on Prime Day. If there is a drone that you’ve had your eye on — maybe it’s a quadcopter that can capture 4K footage; maybe it’s an ideal accompaniment for your GoPro — and you see it come up on sale, we recommend you go for it. First of all, it might not be as cheap on Prime Day, or even on sale at all. Also, if the price does drop, it’s not that big of a deal; you can always buy the drone again and return your first purchase. Amazon is just like these drones; it makes both takeoff and landing as easy as possible.

What Prime Day drone deals to expect

Maybe you’re looking for your first drone, or you’ve decided that your old drone isn’t up to scratch and you need a new one that can take amazing 4K video. Ask yourself: Does it need to be the very newest one? Brands will always come out with new models, and while they will always have a shininess about them, and some bells and whistles last year’s models didn’t have, that does not mean they are better. We tend to see last-generation tech get big discounts when retailers offer big sales like Prime Day, and that’s to your advantage. Great drones from 2019, and even early 2020, will probably be up for grabs. The last generation can be a better product, have better guts, and sometimes a company’s investment in the new bells and whistles takes away from older, better features. Also, with last generation tech, you know what you are getting. You can find out everything you’d ever want to know about these drones through online reviews — here on Digital Trends. The newest tech can be a gamble; it can pay dividends not to take those risks.

Once Prime Day arrives, you should also keep your eyes peeled for Lightning Deals. These are some of the deepest discounts on the newest drones with the best features. If you know what you’re looking for — let’s say you absolutely know you need a drone with 4K footage, or it’s something for the kids you have in mind — and you see it go on sale, you need to jump on it really quickly. Other shoppers will be looking for the same drone, and this tech tends to get swept up right away. As we’ve noted, Amazon has you covered with their return policy. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. Get ready to save; these Amazon Prime Day drone deals are about to take off.

