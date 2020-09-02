Best Prime Day Drone Deals 2020: What to expect

  1. Deals
Are you a drone enthusiast looking for a new machine, or a novice, curious about learning to fly one? Your opportunity may be approaching with Amazon Prime Day. This year, the single-day sale takes place in October and it’s major. You’ll see some of the best discounts on the best tech available with Prime Day deals — some of them even before the actual Prime Day hits. If you’re into drones, you’ll see exciting opportunities with Prime Day drone deals; some of the most affordable drones with amazing maneuverability, obstacle avoidance, 4K cameras, and other features could be heavily discounted. There was a time when drones were either inexpensive and super flimsy, or more than $1000. Now, you can find tons of mid-priced drones that have amazing controls, as well as top-rate photo and video capabilities. We’re expecting some extraordinary deals on DJI, Holy Stone, and Potensic that you can take advantage of even before Prime Day hits.

While Prime Day sales aren’t happening quite yet, you can still get off the ground long before the day of, and discover some amazing deals being offered on Drones at Amazon. Whether you’re a first-time drone experimenter, or a seasoned pilot, an amateur photographer, or someone who needs a drone for their business, now could be the exact right time to invest in one. It might be a good idea to not wait for Prime Day. There are a good number of very super attractive drone deals that you could be landing on (precisely and gently) right now. Amazon does a slightly tricky, but very helpful thing wherein it will tease us with deals shortly before Prime Day — like right now — to give us a hint, or more than a hint, of what’s to come. So keep your — or your drone’s — eyes open for it.

DJI Mavic Air

$889 $1,150
The Mavic Air is one of our favorite mid-range drone for its easy flying and outstanding video quality and stabilization features.
Holy Stone HS120D GPS Drone

$150 $170
The Holy Stone HS 120D offers 1080p video and many useful features found on drones several times its price.
Potensic T25 GPS Drone

$150
The Potensic T25 is a great deal at under $200, with 1080p live video capabilities, and a range of up to 300 meters.
Snaptain S5C WiFi FPV Drone

$60 $70
The inexpensive and well-reviewed Snaptain S5C is a great entry point into an FPV drone for beginners.
SNAPTAIN A15H Foldable FPV WiFi Drone

$48 $60
Foldable lightweight Snaptain drone with a 720p HD camera with realtme Wi-Fi transmission to smartphone app. Intelligent voice control. 15% off with coupon on product page.
Snaptain A15H Drone

$48 $70
The Snaptain A15H drone is a simple drone that doesn't leave anything out. It's foldable, simple to carry, and has a 720p camera. If you don't need something too robust, this is a good option.
Snaptain SP500 Drone

$130 $200
This Snaptain SP500 drone is incredibly simple to use, packed with a well-rounded arsenal of features for you to enjoy, including 1080p video, auto-hovering, and even Wi-Fi transmission.
Snaptain SP650 Drone

$73 $149
This Snaptain S650 drone is great for entry-level flyers with 1080p video recording and various modes that let you experience all that the open sky has to offer.
Potensic Dreamer Drone with 4K Camera

$260 $300
Potensic Dreamer drone has a 4K camera. 31 minutes of flight time with a 2 hour charge. GPS radio-controlled quadcopter with 5.8GHz Wi-Fi, altitude hold, and follow me feature. $20 off with coupon.
Holy Stone HS165 Drone

$140 $155
Trigger your f(l)ight or flight instincts with the Holy Stone HS165 drone, capable of capturing videos in spectacular 1080p while harboring a number of flying modes.
DJI Mavic Pro Platinum

$919 $1,200
Being DJI's flagship drone in 2018, the Mavic Pro Platinum is still an incredible option to this day, with up to 30 minutes of air time and 4K video recording capabilities.
Potensic D85 GPS Drone

$230
With an impressive 40 minutes of flight time thanks to two internal batteries, you'll be in the air much longer than most competing drones of its price.
DJI Mavic 2 Zoom

$1,349 $1,439
Elevate your scenic photography to new heights with the DJI Mavic 2 Zoom drone, featuring a 48-megapixel camera and 1080p lossless video for photorealistic multimedia.
Snaptain SP700 GPS Drone

$170 $190
The SP700's brushless motor emits less noise in flight, and keeps the drone hovering stably in windier conditions.
Ruko F11 Pro Drone 4K

$255 $300
With 30 minutes of flight time and 4K video capabilities, the Ruko F11 is definitely a bargain.
DEERC D10 Drone

$48 $60
The DEERC D10 foldable drone is an incredibly cheap and beginner-friendly drone with all the essentials. It has a 720p camera and can fly for up to 24 minutes.
DJI Spark

$528 $550
Take flight and watch the sparks fly with the DJI Spark drone, capable of soaring at speeds of 31 miles per hour with a 12-megapixel camera for breathtaking cinematography.
Holy Stone HS110D Drone

$54 $60
An excellent entry-level drone, the Holy Stone HS110D is definitely great for beginners on a budget thanks to its easy-to-use controls, 1080p camera, and various hover modes.
When are the best Prime Day drone deals?

The very best discounts and deals tend to arrive with Prime Day, but Amazon has its own virtual drones (not literally) in their marketing departments that know we can’t wait for the sale, and put out some very attractive feelers (typically starting the week before). What’s novel is that these deals can actually compete with those offered on Prime Day. If there is a drone that you’ve had your eye on — maybe it’s a quadcopter that can capture 4K footage; maybe it’s an ideal accompaniment for your GoPro — and you see it come up on sale, we recommend you go for it. First of all, it might not be as cheap on Prime Day, or even on sale at all. Also, if the price does drop, it’s not that big of a deal; you can always buy the drone again and return your first purchase. Amazon is just like these drones; it makes both takeoff and landing as easy as possible.

What Prime Day drone deals to expect

Maybe you’re looking for your first drone, or you’ve decided that your old drone isn’t up to scratch and you need a new one that can take amazing 4K video. Ask yourself: Does it need to be the very newest one? Brands will always come out with new models, and while they will always have a shininess about them, and some bells and whistles last year’s models didn’t have, that does not mean they are better. We tend to see last-generation tech get big discounts when retailers offer big sales like Prime Day, and that’s to your advantage. Great drones from 2019, and even early 2020, will probably be up for grabs. The last generation can be a better product, have better guts, and sometimes a company’s investment in the new bells and whistles takes away from older, better features. Also, with last generation tech, you know what you are getting. You can find out everything you’d ever want to know about these drones through online reviews — here on Digital Trends. The newest tech can be a gamble; it can pay dividends not to take those risks.

Once Prime Day arrives, you should also keep your eyes peeled for Lightning Deals. These are some of the deepest discounts on the newest drones with the best features. If you know what you’re looking for — let’s say you absolutely know you need a drone with 4K footage, or it’s something for the kids you have in mind — and you see it go on sale, you need to jump on it really quickly. Other shoppers will be looking for the same drone, and this tech tends to get swept up right away. As we’ve noted, Amazon has you covered with their return policy. So even if you make an error and shop a little too quickly, you can always return it. Get ready to save; these Amazon Prime Day drone deals are about to take off.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

