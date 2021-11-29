This DJI Mavic Cyber Monday deal drops the price by $100

If you’re looking for a fun new drone right now, we’ve got the DJI Mavic Cyber Monday deal for you. At Amazon, you can snap up the DJI Mavic Mini Combo for just $399. Reduced from $499, that means you save $100 on the usual price. It’s a fantastic way to enjoy a fun drone from a leader in the industry for less. One of the best Cyber Monday deals right now, it’s a great idea to snap it up now while stocks last. After all, it’s not every day you see 20% off such a great drone.

Today’s best DJI Mavic Cyber Monday deal

Why buy:

2.7K video capture

Handles windy conditions

Compact size

Lightweight design

From the makers of one of the best drones out there, the DJI Mavic Mini Combo is a pretty awesome deal. To get any legalities out of the way, it’s compact enough that you don’t need to register it with the government. That’s because it’s almost as light as the average smartphone, weighing less than 0.55 pounds. It’s small enough that it will fit into your hand without a problem. Despite being so small, you can get a surprising amount done with it. It’s able to record HD video in 2.7K providing some sweet-looking imagery. It also supports 12MP aerial photography if you would prefer to take some still photos along the way. A three-axis motorized gimbal provides superior camera stability so you get clear and ultra-smooth footage whatever your plans, and whatever the weather is like (within reason). Thanks to its decent battery life, you can stay skyward for a while too. In all, you can enjoy up to 30 minutes of flight time so there’s plenty of time to enjoy what’s going on elsewhere.

Control can be conducted via your smartphone and it’s super intuitive to get the hang of. You can create cinematic shots with just a few taps of the screen. Plus, there’s a flight tutorial to help you understand how to do things properly. The drone comes with an easy-to-use charging base too so you don’t have to worry about it taking up room or looking unsightly elsewhere. You can even decorate it with color markers and blank stickers that come with the Mavic Mini.

Besides the drone itself, you also get some extras to make it a combo package. This includes a remote control, three intelligent flight batteries, three pairs of spare propellers, two micro USB cables, RC cables, and a pair of spare control sticks. Basically, it’s the kind of kit that has you set up for fun for a long time to come. You’ll be amazed at some of the imagery you can take with this drone and how different the world can look when you’re exploring the skies.

Normally priced at $499, the DJI Mavic Mini Combo is just $399 for a limited time only at Amazon. Snap it up now while stocks last and enjoy years of aerial photography at a great price.

When does this DJI Mavic Cyber Monday deal end?

Usually, Cyber Monday deals end exactly when you’d expect them to end — midnight on Cyber Monday just in time for normality to resume on Tuesday. However, supply issues and high demand means that many deals are ending early because stock has simply run out. As a report from Adobe Analytics has recently explained, out-of-stock alerts on major websites are up around 124% compared to before the pandemic with that number climbing steadily. If you don’t want to miss out, you really need to buy now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations