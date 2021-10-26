  1. Deals
Don’t wait until Black Friday to buy a Dell XPS 13 laptop

Every year, Black Friday deals offer a great opportunity to upgrade your laptop while enjoying significant savings along the way. There’s never a shortage of Black Friday laptop deals, but while the sheer number of options is overwhelming, the Dell XPS 13 is always among the most popular choices. But if you’re planning to buy the Dell XPS 13 on Black Friday, it might be a better idea to purchase the laptop now from the early Black Friday deals that are already available.

The Dell XPS 13 is at the top of our list of the best laptops because of its streamlined design and solid performance. There might not be enough of the machine for everybody, though, as the supply chain issues that affected last year’s Black Friday are expected to happen again this year. With the popularity of the Dell XPS 13, its stock will likely run out, so there’s a chance that if you wait purchase the laptop on Black Friday, you won’t get it in time for the holidays.

Dell laptops usually sell out on Black Friday, and with the Dell XPS 13 among its most in-demand models, it’s almost sure that it will go on backorder, possibly even before Black Friday starts. Dell and other retailers will be trying their best to provide ample supply, but if you want to be sure to get the Dell XPS 13 without having to wait for restocks, you need to buy it now from the early Black Friday deals that are available.

The discounts for the Dell XPS 13 may grow bigger as Black Friday approaches, but so does the chance that other shoppers will snap up all the stock. Besides, if the laptop’s price does go lower, it won’t be by much, so there’s no sense in waiting for a few extra dollars of savings when the machine’s stock could run out. If you see a Dell XPS 13 deal now that you like, don’t hesitate to make the purchase.

