Don’t wait for a Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal — shop NOW

If you’re looking for Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deals, we’ve got great news for you, as the best Black Friday deals of the holiday shopping season have started. Supply chain issues that bogged down last year’s Black Friday shopping season are also extremely likely this year, so we suggest grabbing a deal right now. There’s no sense letting backorders and shipping delays ruin your holiday gifting, and with the high demand for Dyson products throughout the year, we suggest planning ahead to purchase your new Dyson Airwrap.

As previously mentioned, Dyson products are popular purchases all times of the year, as Dyson makes high-quality products with unique, elegant, and functional designs. The best Dyson vacuums are extremely popular and are probably what Dyson is best known for, and the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is an amazing piece of tech. But Dyson also makes other amazing household products, including the Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler. It’s engineered for multiple hair types and styles, and features Coanda air technology, which allows you to curl, wave, smooth, and dry hair without extreme heat. It’s a super-cool piece of tech that makes a great gift for a loved one, or for oneself, this holiday season.

While the Dyson Airwrap makes a great Black Friday deal, with great Black Friday deals come great Black Friday competition. Dyson products are in high demand, and expected supply chain issues can create a bottleneck on inventory, which can cause items to go on backorder frequently. Shipping delays can be a common occurrence as well. If you don’t make a purchase now, there is potential to miss out on gifting a new Dyson Airwrap entirely, as delivery times can get pushed out beyond the holidays.

While there’s reason to believe a better deal will be found later in the Black Friday shopping season, we advise grabbing a deal while it’s in front of you. There may be time left in the Black Friday shopping season, but there’s no guarantee there will be a Dyson Airwrap in stock later on, and no guarantee it will reach you when you want it to. Go ahead and grab that Dyson Airwrap right now and ensure it makes it in time for the holidays.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations