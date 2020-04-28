Dyson Sale: 20% off Airwrap styler and Supersonic hair dryer at Best Buy

If you’re getting bored and tired of staying at home most of the time, it’s amazing how spiffing yourself up can elevate your mood. Dyson’s premier hair care appliances have the power you need to create gorgeous hairstyles safely and quickly. Just in time to answer the call for better home hair care, Best Buy is offering a massive 20% off the Dyson Airwrap styler and Dyson Supersonic hair dryer for its My Best Buy Rewards members. The sale lasts from now through May 17.

With the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and Dyson AirWrap styler are included in this sale, in different colors and various packages. One or both of these Dyson models could be the perfect treat for yourself and your mom as we near Mother’s Day.

Shop the Sale

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer — $320, was $400

The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer protects your hair while drying it. Extreme heat damages your hair appearance, taking away the shine. The Supersonic hair dryer uses a powerful 1,600 watts of drying power with fast airflow and three-speed settings: High for fast drying and styling, Medium for regular drying and Low for diffusing. An internal temperature gauge monitors the heat over 40 times per second to be sure your hair is drying efficiently without overheating. Because Dyson puts the motor in the handle rather than in the head, your arm won’t get tired holding the dryer. Magnetic 360o attachments with the Supersonic make it easy to focus or diffuse the airflow based on your preferences. The Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is available in four color combinations: Nickel/purple, white/silver, black/nickel, and iron/fuchsia, all discounted to $320 for this sale until May 17.

The Supersonic Hair Dyer Limited Edition Gift Set in Fuschia and nickel adds a detangling comb and a Dyson-designed 1.5-inch round brush or the same $320 discounted sale price.

Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler — $440, was $550

If you seek precise control and protection while styling your hair, the Dyson Airwrap styler should be on your shortlist. Dyson Airwrap stylers use the Coanda effect-a continuous flow of air that forms around the surface of the barrel or brush to attract hair to its surface. This creates voluminous curls and waves or a smooth blow out finish without extreme heat. Intelligent heat control monitors the temperature over 40 times a second to avoid heat damage, and negative ions reduce the static in your hair. There are three Airwrap versions: Complete, Smooth and Control, and Volume and Shape. All three models include a non-slip mat, removable filter cage, filter cleaner brush, various attachments, and a storage case.

The Dyson Airwrap Complete Styler for multiple hair types and styles is your best choice if you like to switch it up with different styles for yourself or if you style other family members’ and friends’ hair. The complete model includes the styler, 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch clockwise and counter-clockwise Airwrap barrels, soft smoothing brush, firm smoothing brush, volumizing round brush and pre-styling dryer.

Dyson Airwrap Smooth and Control Styler — $400, was $500

The Dyson Airwrap Smooth and Control Styler is engineered to smooth frizz-prone hair. The Smooth and Control model includes the styler, 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch clockwise and counter-clockwise Airwrap barrels, firm smoothing brush and pre-styling dryer.

Dyson Airwrap Volume and Shape Styler — $400, was $500

Dyson engineered the Airwrap Volume and Shape Styler to add volume and shape to fine, flat hair. The Smooth and Control model includes the styler, 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch clockwise and counter-clockwise Airwrap barrels, soft smoothing brush, round volumizing brush and pre-styling dryer.

