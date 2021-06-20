  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Hurry! This Dyson Corrale hair straightener deal could be a mistake

By
Dyson Corrale close up

The Prime Day deals are here early this weekend even if the sale doesn’t officially kick off until Monday, and with other retailers now getting in on the action as well, you’re not just limited to Amazon — meaning you don’t need a Prime membership to save. Right now, Walmart has one of the best Prime Day hair care deals going, offering an elusive 10% discount on the professional-grade Dyson Corrale hair straightener. If you’ve tried other hair straighteners but have found them all lacking, then read on. Your prayers might just get answered today.

You probably think of vacuum cleaners (and maybe air purifiers now) when you hear the name Dyson, but this innovative brand also makes some professional-grade hair care products that fly under the radar. What could be the best hair dryer money can buy bears the Dyson name — that one should actually come as no surprise given the sort of technology the brand is known for developing — and the Corrale hair straightener carries that pedigree.

Hair straighteners are, admittedly, pretty simple pieces of equipment: Two hot plates press together and pass over curly hair to straighten it. However, anybody who has used them will tell you they are not all created equal, and the hazards of a low-quality hair straightener are obvious: Poor temperature regulation can damage hair at least and cause injury at worst, while insufficient heat output will necessitate multiple passes to straighten hair, which is another potential cause of damage.

This is a delicate balancing act that the Corrale hair straightener achieves by employing some of the advanced technological magic Dyson is known for. One of its most notable advanced features is its unique flexible (as in, not solid) plates that conform to your hair, requiring fewer passes — as few as one in many cases — which results in less damage. There are three heat settings ( 330, 365, and 410 degrees Fahrenheit) and the Corrale auto-regulates the temperature 100 times per second so it never goes above or below the desired setting. Another neat little feature is a travel mode tab that disables the internal battery so you can pack it in your luggage without worry.

The Dyson Corrale hair straightener is a studio-quality product that doesn’t go on sale very often. Walmart’s Deals for Days sale is offering up a rare discount, however, letting you save a cool 50 bucks on the Dyson Corrale — a price cut that knocks this professional-grade down to $450 for a limited time.

More Prime Day Dyson deals available now

If Dyson-quality products are something you’re keen to snag at a deep discount, we’ve rounded up the best Prime Day Dyson deals for you across all categories.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$519 $600
Dyson's Cyclone V10 Animal cordless stick vacuum cleaner runs for up to an hour per battery charge and has 55% more suction than the V7 series.
Buy at Amazon

Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner, White

$315 $330
Lightweight and versatile Dyson V7 Allergy cord-free stick vacuum cleaner runs for up to 30 minutes per charge and easily converts from stick vac to handheld.
Buy at Amazon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$519 $600
The Dyson V10 digital motor is the smallest but strongest vacuum motor with a ceramic shaft and 125,000 rpm for powerful suction. Get up to 60 minutes of suction with three power modes.
Buy at Amazon

Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Vacuum

$700 $800
Dyson's most powerful cordless stick vac comes with two rechargeable battery packs and a 150% larger dust bin than other Dyson V11s. Clean your whole house with up to 120 minutes running time.
Buy at Bed Bath & Beyond

Dyson Pure Hot + Cool, HP01 HEPA Air Purifier, Space Heater & Fan, White/Silver

$499 $540
Dyon's Pure Hot and Cool HP01 HEPA air purifier, space heater, and fan is rated for large rooms. Removes allergens, dust, mold, pet dander, bacteria and more from the air.
Buy at Amazon

Dyson V11 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

$600 $640
The V11 latest generation Dyson cordless stick vacuum purifies as it cleans, removing bacteria and allergens. Optimizes for all floor types and runs for up to 60 minutes on a single battery charge.
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

best prime day robot vacuum deals roborock e4 cleaner

Best Prime Day Ring doorbell deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

Best Prime Day office chair deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

best office desk chairs version 1505852922 home aeron

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 TV Deals

Best Prime Day Instant Pot deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

Best Prime Day Roku deals 2021: What to expect

Roku Express 2019 with remote

Best Prime Day projector deals 2021: What to expect

best outdoor projectors aop projector

Best Prime Day AirPods deals 2021: What to expect

Prime Day 2021 AirPods Deals

Best Prime Day tablet deals 2021: The weekend deals are here

black friday tablet deals

Best Prime Day smartphone deals 2021: Weekend deals are live

iPhone 11 Pro

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2021: Grab a deal right now

Fitbit Versa

Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals 2021: The best deals right now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Face Shirt

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2021: Prime Day deals drop early

Prime Day 2021 Apple Watch Deals