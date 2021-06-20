The Prime Day deals are here early this weekend even if the sale doesn’t officially kick off until Monday, and with other retailers now getting in on the action as well, you’re not just limited to Amazon — meaning you don’t need a Prime membership to save. Right now, Walmart has one of the best Prime Day hair care deals going, offering an elusive 10% discount on the professional-grade Dyson Corrale hair straightener. If you’ve tried other hair straighteners but have found them all lacking, then read on. Your prayers might just get answered today.

You probably think of vacuum cleaners (and maybe air purifiers now) when you hear the name Dyson, but this innovative brand also makes some professional-grade hair care products that fly under the radar. What could be the best hair dryer money can buy bears the Dyson name — that one should actually come as no surprise given the sort of technology the brand is known for developing — and the Corrale hair straightener carries that pedigree.

Hair straighteners are, admittedly, pretty simple pieces of equipment: Two hot plates press together and pass over curly hair to straighten it. However, anybody who has used them will tell you they are not all created equal, and the hazards of a low-quality hair straightener are obvious: Poor temperature regulation can damage hair at least and cause injury at worst, while insufficient heat output will necessitate multiple passes to straighten hair, which is another potential cause of damage.

This is a delicate balancing act that the Corrale hair straightener achieves by employing some of the advanced technological magic Dyson is known for. One of its most notable advanced features is its unique flexible (as in, not solid) plates that conform to your hair, requiring fewer passes — as few as one in many cases — which results in less damage. There are three heat settings ( 330, 365, and 410 degrees Fahrenheit) and the Corrale auto-regulates the temperature 100 times per second so it never goes above or below the desired setting. Another neat little feature is a travel mode tab that disables the internal battery so you can pack it in your luggage without worry.

The Dyson Corrale hair straightener is a studio-quality product that doesn’t go on sale very often. Walmart’s Deals for Days sale is offering up a rare discount, however, letting you save a cool 50 bucks on the Dyson Corrale — a price cut that knocks this professional-grade down to $450 for a limited time.

More Prime Day Dyson deals available now

