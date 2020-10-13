Best Prime Day Dyson Deals 2020: Latest discounts, cheapest prices

Finally, Prime Day is upon us and with it brings plenty of great Prime Day deals. In particular, you’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for fantastic offers on Dyson cleaners. There are loads of great Prime Day Dyson deals, and we’ve narrowed things down to the best of the bunch. Keep on reading to find out more.

Today’s best Prime Day Dyson deals

What are the most popular Dyson products?

Dyson has done a lot over the years to firmly cement its reputation of providing high-quality vacuum cleaners. While you might think a vacuum cleaner is the same all over, it’s really not.

Dyson vacuum cleaners are almost like works of modern art with a range of corded and cordless options that work for different situations. Typically, corded Dyson vacuum cleaners like the Dyson Animal 2 Ball or Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin are best for large homes that need a lot of vacuuming.

Alternatively, cordless sticks like the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick, and Dyson V7 Cordless Stick, are best for small areas. Have a small apartment or living space? A cordless option will offer enough battery life for you to cover everywhere you need to go on one charge, without having to worry about plugging your cleaner into additional sockets.

It’s also worth considering if you need the extras that come with an Animal cleaner or not. These are aimed at those folks who have to worry about cleaning up pet hair. Pet hair can wreak havoc on an inferior vacuum cleaner so it’s important to use a specialist choice like the Animal range so that you can suck up pet hair easily, leading to cleaner carpets and unclogged vacuum cleaners.

If you don’t have a pet, you should be fine with the regular Dyson range but a little extra suction power is always good. If you can afford it, buy the most powerful Dyson possible so that your floors stay extra clean and fresh looking.

Dyson doesn’t just provide vacuum cleaners any more either. It’s used its suction power to create the fantastic but expensive Dyson Airwrap styler, designed for multiple hair types and styles, and never missing a beat when it comes to making your hair look amazing.

You can also get fans like the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier which keeps your living space allergen-free thanks to its HEPA Air Filter, while also keeping you hot or cold, depending on the season. It’s even Alexa-compatible for extra ease.

While no Dyson product is particularly inexpensive, they’re great value and will last you a long time. Right now, while Prime Day Dyson deals are everywhere, this is the ideal time to upgrade how you clean your home.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations