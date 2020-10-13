  1. Deals

Best Prime Day Dyson Deals 2020: Latest discounts, cheapest prices

By

Finally, Prime Day is upon us and with it brings plenty of great Prime Day deals. In particular, you’ve come to the right place if you’re looking for fantastic offers on Dyson cleaners. There are loads of great Prime Day Dyson deals, and we’ve narrowed things down to the best of the bunch. Keep on reading to find out more.

Today’s best Prime Day Dyson deals
Expires soon

Dyson V7 Allergy HEPA Cord-Free Stick Vacuum Cleaner, White

$259 $330
Lightweight and versatile Dyson V7 Allergy cord-free stick vacuum cleaner runs for up to 30 minutes per charge and easily converts from stick vac to handheld.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner

$500 $600
The Dyson V10 digital motor is the smallest but strongest vacuum motor with a ceramic shaft and 125,000 rpm for powerful suction. Get up to 60 minutes of suction with three power modes.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Yellow (214730-01)

$475 $500
The Dyson V8 Absolute model includes two cleaner heads for regular cleaning and large debris. With up 150% more power than the Dyson V6, the V8 runs up to 40 minutes per charge.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Blue

$683 $700
Vacuums can make even the toughest cleaning jobs easier to handle and the Dyson V11 Torque Drive is the best right now. It may come at a high price but Amazon's deal lets you in on some savings.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dyson Pure Cool Link Desk Air Purifier

$280 $400
Dyson's Pure Cool Link is a smart app-controlled device that purifies and circulates air by removing up to 99.97% allergens and removes toxic fumes with a layer of activated carbon granules.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum

$300 $350
Dyson's Slim Ball Animal upright has a self-adjusting motorhead that adapts to different floor types. Animal- and allergy-friendly and easy to steer.
Buy at Target
Expires soon

Dyson Air Multiplier AM06 Table Fan

$272
Dyson's Air Multiplier technology creates a breeze without conventional fan blades to catch fingers. Use this fan to move the air in a single room.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer

$375
Hassle-free, brush-free, and frizz-free, the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer is designed with their innovative blade-less tech for exceptional speed, with three settings for drying and styling.
Buy at Walmart
Expires soon

Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Blue

$555 $599
Dyson's strongest suction vacuum, the Ball Animal 2 Upright has a self-adjusting cleaning head and is built to filter allergens and handle pet hair and much more.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Fuchsia

$283 $305
Dyson's V7 Motorhead cordless stick vacuum cleaner is lightweight, versatile, and runs for up to 30 minutes per battery charge.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Blue

$693
Dyson's smartest and most power cordless stick vacuum for whole home cleaning. Up to 60 minute of run time, air filtering, and automatic power adjustment.
Buy at Amazon

What are the most popular Dyson products?

Dyson has done a lot over the years to firmly cement its reputation of providing high-quality vacuum cleaners. While you might think a vacuum cleaner is the same all over, it’s really not.

Dyson vacuum cleaners are almost like works of modern art with a range of corded and cordless options that work for different situations. Typically, corded Dyson vacuum cleaners like the Dyson Animal 2 Ball or Dyson Ball Multi Floor Origin are best for large homes that need a lot of vacuuming.

Alternatively, cordless sticks like the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick, and Dyson V7 Cordless Stick, are best for small areas. Have a small apartment or living space? A cordless option will offer enough battery life for you to cover everywhere you need to go on one charge, without having to worry about plugging your cleaner into additional sockets.

It’s also worth considering if you need the extras that come with an Animal cleaner or not. These are aimed at those folks who have to worry about cleaning up pet hair. Pet hair can wreak havoc on an inferior vacuum cleaner so it’s important to use a specialist choice like the Animal range so that you can suck up pet hair easily, leading to cleaner carpets and unclogged vacuum cleaners.

If you don’t have a pet, you should be fine with the regular Dyson range but a little extra suction power is always good. If you can afford it, buy the most powerful Dyson possible so that your floors stay extra clean and fresh looking.

Dyson doesn’t just provide vacuum cleaners any more either. It’s used its suction power to create the fantastic but expensive Dyson Airwrap styler, designed for multiple hair types and styles, and never missing a beat when it comes to making your hair look amazing.

You can also get fans like the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Air Purifier which keeps your living space allergen-free thanks to its HEPA Air Filter, while also keeping you hot or cold, depending on the season. It’s even Alexa-compatible for extra ease.

While no Dyson product is particularly inexpensive, they’re great value and will last you a long time. Right now, while Prime Day Dyson deals are everywhere, this is the ideal time to upgrade how you clean your home.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Shark Prime Day deals: Cheap cordless and robot vacuums

shark ion 750 iq r101ae robot vacuums amazon deals 768x768

Best Prime Day robot vacuum deals 2020: Latest discounts

best prime day robot vacuum deals roborock e4 cleaner

Best Prime Day Roomba Robot Vacuum deals 2020: Latest discounts

iRobot Roomba E5

The best Dyson deals and sales for October 2020: Vacuums and Fans

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best Prime Day gaming chair deals: Latest discounts and cheapest prices

best cheap gaming chair deals - Respawn Omega-R gaming rocker

Best Prime Day Philips Hue Deals 2020: Latest discounts, cheapest prices

best smart lamps philips hue white ambiance lamp thumb 720x720

Best Prime Day Fitbit deals 2020: Fitness trackers and smartwatches

Best Prime Day External Hard Drive Deals 2020: HDDs and SSDs

Best Prime Day Amazon Echo deals 2020: Latest discounts

Best Prime Day Amazon Device deals 2020: Latest discounts

Best Buy Prime Day Deals 2020: 12 offers you can’t afford to miss

best buy early black friday deals on prime day 2020

Best Prime Day home security camera deals 2020: Latest discounts

arlo pro 2 blink xt2 ring floodlight cam home security cameras deals best buy labor day sales 2020 netgear review 10 768x768

Best Prime Day Nest thermostat deals 2020: Latest discounts

nest learning thermostat ring video doorbell 3 deals best buy summer sale 2020 smart 3rd gen

Best Prime Day Ninja Deals 2020: Latest discounts

Roborock discounts four of its best-selling robot vacuums for Prime Day