Amazon brushes a nice $101 off the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead cordless vacuum

Robot vacuums offer a great way to keep up with daily housework, but their functions are limited to just floors. If you want the liberty to pick up dirt from virtually anywhere, a cordless upright vacuum might just be what you need. A solid option is the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum. And the good news is, it’s discounted on Amazon for 20% less right now.

Normally $500, the giant retailer brings its price down to $399. You can even get an additional $50 off upon approval of your Amazon Rewards Visa card application, lowering the sale price further to $349.

Clean wherever and whenever you need to with the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead. With an efficient combo of big-machine suction power and cord-free versatility, it’s the perfect tool for tackling dirt on floors and ceilings. What’s even better is that it can quickly transform into a handheld vacuum, so you can take care of other areas like the table, sofa, and car.

Dyson built this vacuum with a lightweight and balanced profile consisting of a low cleaner head and a slim, flexible handle. This helps not just in effortless maneuvering, but also in cleaning hard-to-reach spots and awkward spaces.

The Cyclone V10 uses a strong suction and a direct drive cleaner head that digs deep into the surface to remove ground-in dirt. There are three suction modes as well as extra attachments to choose from to suit any task or floor type. A fully sealed HEPA (high-efficiency particulate air) filtration system traps 99.97% of even the tiniest of particles, expelling cleaner air in the process.

When used as a non-motorized tool, this Dyson vacuum can provide up to 60 minutes of runtime. Its instant release trigger means that battery power is only consumed while it’s cleaning. Simply drop it into the wall-mounted dock for storage or recharging.

With the Dyson Cyclone V10 Motorhead Cordless Vacuum, there’s no cable to untangle, plug in, drag around, or limit your reach. It’s highly recommended by Amazon customers, with commendations such as “absolutely worth every penny,” “long-lasting and powerful,” and “packed with a tremendous amount of cleaning power.” Get this versatile workhorse today at a discounted price of $399.

