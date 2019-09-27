If you find that you have more chores than time, investing in a robot vacuum is a great idea. Not only does it make everyday housework easier, but it also frees you up for other tasks — or even a little time to relax. If you’re planning to buy one, an iRobot model is a great option. Walmart has the Roomba 680 on sale right now for just $230 — that’s nearly $70 off the regular price of $299.

The Roomba 680 belongs to iRobot’s lineup of budget-friendly robot vacuums. While it may not pull off the fancy tricks of the pricier Roomba 980 or i7, it still does a superior job of tackling floor dirt. Enjoy cleaner floors every time you get home by taking advantage of this deal.

BUY NOW

From getting that dust under the couch to picking up pet hair on the carpet, the Roomba 680 can do it all. The robot uses a powerful trio consisting of dual multisurface brushes, an edge-sweeping brush, and vacuum suction. This patented three-stage cleaning system is designed to loosen, lift, and capture everything from small particles to large debris.

To easily sweep away dirt and debris hiding along walls and corners, the edge-sweeping brush is angled at 27 degrees. The cleaning head also adjusts automatically to keep the brushes in close contact with a variety of surfaces including hard floors and carpets.

We all have certain areas in our home that never stay clean, and the Roomba 680 has the Dirt Detect technology to deal with them. This feature enables the robot to identify concentrated areas of dirt like high-traffic zones, and then provide deeper cleaning in those spots.

The robot is guided by a full suite of smart sensors to ensure seamless navigation and thorough cleaning of floors. Cliff-detect sensors help the Roomba 680 avoid stairs and other drop-offs.

Setting up the robot for cleaning is a no-brainer. You can simply press the Clean button at the top or plan a schedule that’s convenient for you. It can be preset to clean up to seven times per week. And like most robotic vacuums, it will return to the dock when it’s time for a recharge.

Stay on top of your daily routine with a trusted little helper like the iRobot Roomba 680. Take home this robot vacuum today for only $230 when you order on Walmart.

Looking for more bargains? Head over to our curated deals page for exciting discounts on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums for pet hair, and other home tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations