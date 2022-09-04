Dyson Labor Day Sale 2022: Save on cordless vacuums and fans

Now that Labor Day weekend is finally here, so are the Labor Day sales. Dyson is the name behind some of the most sought-after home appliances, including some of the popular air purifiers and vacuum cleaners. These Dyson Labor Day Deals present an opportunity for you to pick up an item you may have had your eye on for a more affordable price. These sales won’t last long, so keep reading to shop our picks and save big this weekend.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan — $300, was $400

If you’ve been considering making your indoor sanctuary a little bit healthier, now is definitely the time to check out some of the best air purifier deals including this one from Dyson on the Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan. This tower fan uses air multiplier technology to circulate purified air throughout your entire space. It comes with a 360-degree filtration system that uses activated carbon to remove harmful gases and unwanted odors from your room, and even more importantly, it has a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns. You can choose between diffused and focused airflow with anywhere between 0 and 70 degrees of oscillation. The Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan is super easy to clean and is incredibly low maintenance and the filters couldn’t be easier to change out. It’s certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, which means that this air purifier is a game changer for those suffering from asthma or allergies.

Dyson V8 Cordless Vacuum — $350, was $450

Dyson’s V8 is one of the most popular cordless vacuums on the market, and for good reason. It’s the perfect combination of power, versatility, tools, and run time to be everything you need to keep a clean home with pets. It has a de-tangling Motorbar cleaner head that deep cleans both carpets and hardwood floors as well as hair removal vanes that were made to clean long hair and pet hair from the brush bar. It removes all of the dirt and pet hair around your home as well as many allergens that pets leave behind. You can convert the Dyson V8 to a handheld vacuum, which is ideal for cleaning small, hard to reach spaces, furniture, and your car. If you’re on the fence about which Dyson vacuum to purchase as part of this year’s Dyson Labor Day Sales, don’t forget to check out our list of the best Dyson vacuums to figure out which model is the best one for you to bring home.

Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum — $350, was $400

This Labor Day is seriously bringing some of the best vacuum cleaner deals, one of which is the Dyson Ball Animal 3 Upright Vacuum. This vacuum has arguably the best cleaning performance of any upright de-tangling vacuum and automatically clears wrapped hair from the brush bar while you’re cleaning. The Ball technology allows you to easily move around obstacles for the most precise clean. It has three cleaning modes, each of which is optimized for a different floor type, and it was engineered to be a powerhouse tool in larger homes with pets. It removes dirt, allergens, and pet hair, tackling big messes with ease. The Dyson Ball Animal 3 also comes with two accessories, a stair tool and a combination tool, only increasing its versatility. Best of all, the vacuum’s advanced whole-machine filtration makes sure that all of the allergens it picks up stay trapped inside the vacuum and are never expelled back into your house. This vacuum will totally revamp the way you clean your home, especially if you have pets.

Dyson V11 Cordless Vacuum — $550, was $650

The Dyson V11 is by far one of the most advanced cordless vacuum cleaners on the market. It has never been easier or more lightweight to clean every single inch of your home, car, or just about any other space you can imagine. The Dyson V11 is incredibly powerful, and with a motor spinning up to 125,000 rotations per minute and 14 cyclones, dirt is not going to escape this vacuum. It’s acoustically engineered to absorb vibrations and dampen noise to keep sound levels down, which is perfect if you live in an apartment with neighbors close by or if you have small children that may be sleeping. The Dyson V11 has up to 60 minutes of run time, and the LED display shows you the remaining battery life. Its de-tangling Motorbar was made to pick up dirt while continually removing all of the hair wrapped around the brush bar. There really isn’t anything this cordless vacuum can’t do, so don’t miss your chance to pick one up at this Labor Day Sale price.

Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde — $520, was $690

It’s possible that the best air purifier on the market is the Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde. This air purifier has Dyson’s most advanced filtration system to date, and it combines a solid-state formaldehyde sensor with a unique catalytic filter that continuously destroys formaldehyde. It also comes with an activated carbon filter that works to remove gases and odors from your space, and a HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles 0.3 microns in size. This air purifier was made to clean the air in your whole room. The Dyson Purifier Cool Formaldehyde will not only keep you cool, but it will help keep you healthy.

