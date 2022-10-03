 Skip to main content
The famous Dyson bladeless fan is on sale at Walmart — save $200!

Nina Derwin
By
Dyson Pure Cool Air Purifier on a white background.

Dyson is the name behind some of the most popular tech products, so when we see Dyson deals, we know we have to share them because they’re too good to miss. Right now, Walmart is offering an incredible deal on the Dyson Pure Cool Like air purifier fan. Originally $500, you can bring one home today for only $300, saving you $200. If you’ve had one of these on your wishlist, now might the time to finally take the plunge.

Why you should buy the Dyson Pure Cool Link air purifier fan

The Dyson Pure Cool Link is the air purifier fan hybrid that you absolutely need if you have neither of the two already. It automatically removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 micron from your house, and that includes pollen, bacteria, and pet dander. If you have pets or anyone in your household has pet allergies, this is definitely the fan for you. It’s wrapped with a 360-degree, vacuum-sealed Glass HEPA filter, meaning that it traps particles in, and they stay in. Additionally, activated carbon helps capture odors as well as harmful toxins.

The Dyson Pure Cool Link was designed to purify your home and circulate fresh air all year long, while keeping you cool during warmer months. It automatically monitors the air, reacts, and then purifies, after which it reports to your Dyson Link app. The Dyson Link app is one of the best features of this bladeless fan because it allows you to control your environment at home even when you aren’t there. It also has a night-time auto mode, which ensures that it’s always using the quietest settings so your sleep is never disrupted, and the LED display dims for the same reason. The filter is easy to change, and it only needs to be replaced approximately once per year, depending on how long you run your air purifier.

Considering that the Dyson Pure Cool Link is typically $500, it feels like a no brainer to say that now is the time to bring one home. The Dyson Pure Cool Link is one of the best bladeless fans on the market, and today Walmart is giving you the chance to save $200 off the original retail price and scoop one up for only $300.

