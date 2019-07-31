Deals

Walmart and Amazon offer big savings on Shark and Dyson cordless vacuums

Kaitlyn Gilles
By

Dyson and Shark are equitably reputable name brands for upright vacuums. Cordless vacuum cleaners will completely change how you maintain everyday upkeep in your home. Regular updates can wear you down especially when it involves crouching down or tripping on cords. And the quest for clean floors could be a bit more pleasant when you invest in an efficient vacuum. We found the best bargains from Walmart and Amazon that’ll get you the most in savings and ultimately make vacuuming less of a pain.

DYSON V8 ANIMAL CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER — $300

walmart price cuts on dyson cordless stick vacuums v8 animal vacuum cleaner2

Gone are the days wherein you feel limited or entrapped within the cord’s length. Dyson’s V8 packs enough power to stretch battery life up to 40 minutes when using a nonmotorized tool or 25 min inversely, making it ideal for homes with a large floor area. Since the battery is only consumed when the vacuum is in suction mode, you can probably go through the whole house in one go if you’re smart about it.

This variant of the V8 is geared specifically for homes with pets as it is equipped with a whole machine HEPA  filtration system that captures allergens and expels cleaner air. Whether its hardwood floors or carpets that need freshening up, the V8’s powerful suction works well with its stiff nylon bristles to easily suck in dirt, dust, allergens, pet hair, and cobwebs you have lying around. Dyson’s V8 may have already surpassed the V6 with 150% more brush bar power but this flexible tool raises the bar further as it converts to a handheld device for spot cleaning and a max power mode that provides up to 7 minutes of higher suction.

Knowing that top-of-the-line vacuum cleaners can cost well over $1,000, Walmart has locked in the best deal on the Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum that strips away $200 from its original price of $500.

DYSON CYCLONE V10 ABSOLUTE CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER –$499

dyson vacuum cleaner deals on amazon cyclone v10 absolute lightweight cordless stick 2

The Absolute variant is the flagship of any generation in Dyson’s V-series, as it comes with the full list of assortments you can attach to your machine. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute cordless vacuum cleaner was published to have the most powerful suction among any cord-free vacuums when it was released in March 2018. Floorcare is taken a notch higher with a torque drive cleaner head that is 25% more effective at removing dust and debris from carpeting (according to Dyson), and three power modes that determine the suction strength.

The Cyclone V10 Absolute model comes with a set of eight tools: torque drive cleaner head, soft roller cleaner head, mini motorized tool, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool with a brush and wide nozzle, a crevice tool, wall-mount docking station, and a charger that works with or without the docking station. Though battery life can approximately reach 60 minutes, this will greatly depend on which mode and/or attachments are employed.

Usually ringing in at $700, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can be yours for just $500 with Amazon’s 29% price cut.

DYSON V11 CORDLESS VACUUM CLEANER

best dyson v8 animal vacuum amazon deal v11 6

Another animal cordless vacuum cleaner worth looking into is Dyson’s V11. Apart from the whole machine HEPA filtration system that captures 99.97% of microscopic dust as small as 0.3 microns, this vacuum is equipped with a high torque cleaner head to facilitate a truly deep clean. A  Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) system, on the other hand,  automatically adjusts the motor speed between carpets and hardwood floors. Its stiff-nylon bristles prove to be effective in removing ground-in dirt from carpets while soft, anti-static carbon fiber filaments suck in dust from hard floors and crevices.

Three modes of cleaning for auto, boost, and eco are programmable to control the V11’s suction power. The auto mode would intelligently adapt to different floor types and gives it a deep clean while maintaining the optimum balance of power and run time. Boost mode is great for quick clean-ups while Eco mode stretches the run time. Lighter, yet more powerful with 7-cell lithium-ion batteries, Dyson’s V11 Animal Variant exceeds the Cyclone V10’s suction power by 20% but retains its maximum run time of 60 minutes.

best dyson vacuums v11 torque drive cordless vacuum cleaner

If you’re looking for something a tad more upscale, the Torque Drive variant of Dyson’s V11 offers a more intuitive display and cleaning flexibility. In place of the LED screen that displays the current power mode and maintenance reminders, the enhanced LCD would also show you the remaining run time of your vacuum. The soft dusting brush comes in as an additional accessory on top of the published list already included in the Animal variant.

  • Dyson V11: Animal — $499
  • Dyson V11: Torque Drive — $599

Note that both versions of the Dyson V11 cordless vacuum are currently available on Amazon with a $100 discount from each of their regular prices. These vacuums are acoustically engineered to eliminate unpleasant tones by diverting direct sound and improving airflow.

SHARK IONFLEX CORDLESS VACUUM — $400

dyson shark cordless vacuums walmart amazon ionflex

The Shark Ionflex features DuoClean Technology invented to pick up fine dust and large debris on either carpeted or hard floors through its unique combination of the bristle brush and the soft roller. Its MultiFlex Technology, on the other hand, provides easy access to hard-to-reach-areas as it allows you to bend the wand as you clean under furniture.

This freestanding vacuum includes two rechargeable and removable ION batteries so that you can go ahead with your initial clean while leaving the other pack to charge. Switching between the two power packs consecutively offers up to 80 minutes of run time, considering that it is on Ion Power mode and used as a handheld device.

With multiple modes to improve your reach and efficiency, the Shark Ionflex Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum typically retails for $449 but Amazon has reduced its price by 11% to $400.

Retail giants Walmart and Amazon compete to deliver the best price points for cordless vacuums. Walmart may have won over the Dyson V8 but Amazon takes it home with one price cut on top of the other, plus the chance to qualify for another $50 off on top of the sale price.

Looking for more affordable vacuums? Or robot ones? Check out our curated deals page for more awesome stuff.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

