Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry — Dyson V10 cordless vacuum is $150 off at Walmart

Georgina Torbet
By
Dyson V10 Cordless Vacuum used in a living room.

This week will see discounts from retailers across the internet, as Amazon debuts its Prime Early Access Sale event, meaning there are Prime Day deals to be had already. And it’s not only Amazon that will be offering steep discounts, as Walmart is also joining in the fun with its Walmart Rollback Sale event. That includes deals on everything from electronics to household goods, and it’s a great opportunity to pick up a few essentials like this Dyson V10 Absolute vacuum. With an original price of $600, the Dyson V10 is available today for just $450, saving you $150.

Why you should buy the Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum

Dyson is one of the biggest brands in vacuums, thanks to its ever-evolving technology that makes cleaning up your space less of a pain. This stick vacuum saves you from frequent bending as you clean, which can be painful for you back, while still offering strong suction and plenty of other handy features. This advanced model is slim and easy to use, having the bin near the handle for easy emptying, and when you’re done it can be hung on the wall so it doesn’t take up too much space in a closet or cupboard.

With Dyson’s Cyclone technology, this vacuum offers exceptional suction and motor power, which lasts for up to 60 minutes of use before it needs recharging. So that means no annoying cables, and it should offer plenty of time to clean even larger spaces. When it’s time to recharge you can use the included charging station. The stiff bristles on the head help to dislodge stubborn dirt such as mud on carpet, which is a problem every person with children or a dog will be familiar with. There’s also the option to detach the stick section and work with the vacuum as a smaller handheld, which is ideal for quick cleaning and getting into tight spots. You’ll also find a variety of heads in the box like a soft roll cleaner head, a crevice tool, and a mini soft dusting brush.

With an impressive $150 in savings at Walmart right now, this deal on a Dyson V10 Absolute cordless vacuum for just $450 is a great chance to score one of the more advanced and easy-to-use vacuum options available.

