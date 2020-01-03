Amazon slashes the price of these Dyson cordless vacuums up to $250

As we welcome the start of the new year, we can certainly do away with the typical stressors. If vacuuming seems to be what’s wearing you down, it could be less of a drag when you aren’t limited by tangling cables. There couldn’t have been a better time to upgrade your cleaning arsenal as Amazon lets you bank on up to $250 worth of savings on two cordless vacuums from Dyson.

Dyson V10 Animal — $350 ($250 off)

While corded vacuums more often than not guarantee fade-free suction, Dyson promises cordless convenience and powerful suction up to 60 minutes. Its digital motor spins up to 125,000 rpm and is complemented with a torque drive cleaner head that tackles all kinds of debris including pet hair without damaging your floors. You’ll simply have to switch attachments and choose among three modes as you go from carpet to hard floors.

Dyson’s V10 Animal is not limited to floors as the lightweight vacuum is perfectly balanced to clean up high. And since it converts to a handheld vac, you can just as easily maximize its applicability on multiple surfaces in the house or your car.

Those with allergies would be thankful that the V10 Animal limits your exposure with whole-machine filtration that prevent 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns from getting expelled back into the air. And emptying its o.77-liter dust bin would hardly be a pain as it can be done in one swift action.

When you’re all done, the V10 Animal’s drop-in docking station makes for easy storage and charges it for next time. Get it now while Amazon has it on sale for only $350 instead of $600.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive — $500 ($200 off)

If you’re in store for something a little more advanced, Dyson V11 Torque Drive allows you to keep tabs on its current performance and maintenance. Its LCD screen is programmed to let you know the selected power mode, remaining run time, filter maintenance, and blockage reports.

The V11 keeps the best features of the V10 intact. Needless to say, you won’t be missing out on Dyson’s most powerful digital motor. It even steps up with Dynamic Load Sensor (DLS) system that would automatically change the motor’s speed depending on the surface it’s cleaning. It can likewise transform into a handheld vac and comes with tools that would enable you to clean up top, below, and everything in between.

Whole-machine filtration and hygienic dirt disposal are also in place for more breathable spaces. And since its acoustically engineered, you’ll not only give yourself a break from sneezing but also spare your ears from the noise typical vacuums make. With a docking station that doubles as its charger, Dyson’s V11 Torque Drive is always ready to go.

Usually retailing for $700, Amazon plummets its price to $500. You can even knock off $50 on top of its sale price when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Looking for more options? Browse through our curated deals page for lightweight vacuums, robot vacuums like the iRobot Roomba, and more.

