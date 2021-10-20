  1. Deals
More Black Friday TV deals just landed — here are our favorites

By

Early Black Friday deals are here already and with them come some amazing Black Friday TV deals. Some of the best highlights come courtesy of Best Buy and Walmart with the options to purchase a TCL 55-inch 4K TV for under $300, choosing to spend more on a 70-inch Samsung 4K TV, or going all-out and buying a spectacular 65-inch LG QNED 4K TV at a substantial discount. Whatever you choose, there’s a TV for you, and we’ve got all the news on it. Keep reading while we take a look at the highlights. Alternatively, check out our looks at the best Walmart Black Friday deals and the pick of the Best Buy Black Friday deals for something else that will tempt you into a purchase or two.

TCL 55-inch 4K TV — $298, was $448

TCL 55-inch 4K TV on a white background.

From one of the best TV brands out there in this price range comes a TCL 55-inch Class 4-Series 4K TV for just $298. A chunky savings of $150, it’s a great way of enjoying a large screen experience for substantially less than usual. Besides offering a great screen, this TCL 55-inch 4K TV also provides great functionality thanks to its voice remote, having Chromecast built-in plus Google Assistant so you can easily get to grips with it. A customizable home screen means the experience is tailored for you too so you can spend more time watching your favorite shows. Three HDMI inputs make it easy to hook up all your devices.

Samsung 70-inch Class 4K TV — $600, was $750

Samsung 70-inch Class 4K TV on a white background.

With $150 off, this stylish Samsung 70-inch Class 4K TV is super appealing right now. It offers all the benefits that come from Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, along with Direct Lit and PurColor technology for a superior picture. 60Hz refresh rate means you can enjoy low lag rates too and a minimal amount of blur even during the fastest of action scenes. Other features such as the Tizen OS for browsing your favorite streaming apps ensure that this is a delightful 4K TV to use every time.

LG 65-inch Class 90 Series QNED 4K TV — $1,600, was $2,000

LG QNED 4K TV on a white background.

Offering the latest 4K TV technology courtesy of QNED, this LG 65-inch Class 90 Series QNED 4K TV is at the cutting edge of what TVs can provide right now. QNED MiniLED offers revolutionary brightness and contrast, meaning a superior picture every step of the way for you. Expect richer and more accurate colors here with a higher contrast ratio that helps to provide deeper blacks. Alongside that is TruMotion 240 technology, which means native 120Hz support, plus other features like Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. An easy-to-use remote and intuitive operating system means you’ll love everything about this high-end 4K TV, especially while it’s $400 off right now.

