eBay 4th of July Sale: Save 20% on must-have tech with this coupon code

We’re approaching the time of year where there are some major 4th of July sales, but before we get there, retailers like eBay are trying to get ahead of the game by offering some amazing deals right now, like these deep discounts on smart home items from Dyson, Google, Nest, and Sony. You can even get an extra 20% off with the coupon code PLUS20 at checkout. Act now, and your home hardware could get a little smarter, for less.

Google Nest is making it simpler than ever to protect your home with top-notch, wireless outdoor cameras that are supported by its Nest interface and record footage directly into the cloud. These cams offer up 130 degrees of vantage with 1080P HD, day and night. Additionally, there is two-way audio. Mounting these cams is super easy, the plug means you never have to worry about dead batteries, and there’s no hub required. Other than the 24/7 video, which is always backed up, the cams are waterproof and will alert you any time a person steps into frame. Plus, Google has made it super easy to have alerts sent to your phone, especially Nest Aware. How’s that for peace of mind?

Nest Learning Thermostat (3rd Gen) — $175, was $250

Imagine not having to worry about the thermostat. With the Nest Learning Thermostat, not only do you get to forget about your home temperature, but it gets smarter while you do it. From the moment you install it, this thermostat starts registering your lifestyle patterns, creating a schedule that optimizes temperatures automatically for when you’re sleeping, working out, coming home from work, or not home at all. What this means is the most comfort possible, without ever having to think about it, at any given time. Meanwhile, it’s super handy, showing you info on its display that you can actually use, like the time, or the weather outside. It even registers when you enter and leave the room, to maximize your comfort (and minimize your bills). And, naturally, it’s compatible with Alexa, so you can control everything by voice.

Dyson V7 Origin Cordless Vacuum — $200, was $300

This is an incredibly practical cordless vacuum that does the heavy-duty deep cleaning but also transforms into a handheld vacuum for the ultimate versatility in cleaning. The Dyson V7 Origin has 75% more suction power than its previous edition, and is designed to tackle all floor types: Carpet, hardwood, linoleum, you name it. It’s lightweight and the handheld feature allows for the ultimate access to difficult spots like under the sofa and the back of cupboards. It’s quieter than previous versions and the rechargeable lithium batteries last even longer. Our favorite part: The hygienic dirt ejector gets rid of your recent dust gathered dust, quickly and completely.

Dyson AMO6 Bladeless Desk Fan — $232, was $300

Pardon the pun, but Dyson bladeless fans leave your old box fan in the dust. The best part: They’re super quiet. The Dyson AM06 was awarded the Quiet Mark by the Noise Abatement Society, making this fan an amazing choice for those of us who need a cool, and quiet, setting for sleep (it’s nowhere near as noisy as an air conditioner and its lack of blades make an ideal choice for kids’ rooms). It’s more powerful than traditional fans, too, using its Air Multiplier technology to draw in surrounding air and then compounding and amplifying that air for an uninterrupted stream. That’s a lot of functionality for something that stands just 20 inches tall and is 10 inches wide (it tilts for the best angles and oscillates on its base as well). To complete the seamless picture, there’s a handy remote as well.

While it might not be OLED or QLED, this is an amazing price on the 55-inch Sony X750H 4K TV with some of the best imagery on offer. The real attraction here, other than the price, is the 4K quality. This TV has Sony’s Triluminos color — 4K processor X1 with 4K X-Reality Pro3, using a unique 4K database. This means the brightest, most real details and textures, and even better performance from footage filmed in HD. Additionally, it tackles data in every picture so that every single image reproduces the colors most naturally. The Bass Reflex speaker gives you impressive all-around low-end sound, and especially delivering spot-on, hard-hitting bass with not compromise of clarity. Finally, smart TV means that streaming apps like Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, YouTube, and more are built-in for your ease of enjoyment.

