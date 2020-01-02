Amazon discounts these Ecovacs Deebot robot vacuums by as much as $111

Robot vacuums won’t completely replace manual cleaning, but they are a giant step toward a futuristic Jetsons era. Over the past few years, they have become even more dependable thanks to better-than-ever suction power, nifty voice control, and lengthier battery life. When it comes to true value for your money, Ecovacs is the robot vacuum brand to beat. Need one that costs less than $200? The Deebot 500 is perfect for the frugal but wise shopper. How about a robot vacuum that can also mop? Look no further than the truly innovative Deebot 661. If you want one that cleans almost as well as an upright and never misses a spot, then the Deebot 711 is your ideal match. Save as much as $111 when you get them on Amazon today.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 – $199

The Ecovacs Deebot 500 robot vacuum measures 2.9 x 12.9 x 3.1 inches so it’s slim enough to go beneath and between furniture. It has a single multi-function button up top to power it up/down and let it start or stop auto cleaning. Underneath, a single bristled roller brush and two rotating brushes are extremely capable of removing dirt and debris off your floors. On the rear is a retractable 0.5-liter dust bin that’s easy to clean.

Through the Ecovacs Home mobile app (available for download on both iOS and Android), you can set up cleaning schedules, remotely control the robot, check its battery life, and determine whether it’s time to do some light maintenance. This robot also has the ability to pair with Alexa and Google Assistant so you can order it to clean through voice command, a next-level convenience hard to find in a robot vacuum of this price.

When the Deebot 500 is about to lose power, it will automatically return to its charging dock, recharge itself, and resume cleaning. It has three cleaning modes: Auto, Spot, and Edge. These modes have varying degrees of suction intensity and are meant for certain types of floors and areas. Auto mode is optimized for carpets. Edge mode will make the Deebot travel the perimeter of a room and clean its edges and corners. Spot mode is meant for thorough cleaning of concentrated dirt, cleaning in a spiral pattern (the device usually travels in a straight line with the first two modes) on a specific area. You also have the choice to double the suction power by activating Max mode on the app for any of these modes.

The Deebot is equipped with anti-collision sensors that allow it to smartly navigate its surroundings without hitting anything. It also has anti-drop detection, so it won’t fall down the stairs. Unfortunately, the Deebot does have the tendency to get itself tangled with cords that are just lying about, so you’ll need to make sure that the floor area that it’s going to clean is clear. Other than that, there’s no real issue with how well it performs.

The Deebot 500 is a superb robot that comes at a very reasonable price. Make this little gizmo do the cleaning unsupervised for just $199 instead of its normal retail price of $280 on Amazon. And if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’ll enjoy an additional $50 off instantly, reducing the price even further to $149.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 661 – $289

At first glance, the Ecovacs Deebot 661 looks like any other robot vacuum. It has the same puck design, which allows it to clean dirt from under the furniture and other hard-to-reach places. But unlike other robot vacuums, the detachable dust bin of the Deebot 661 can be taken out and replaced by a water tank. This simple and effective design converts it from a vacuum to a mop, and vice versa. Pretty neat, right?

Let’s talk about its vacuuming prowess first. The Deebot 661’s suction is powerful enough for any type of mess. Using the smartphone app or Alexa, you can take control of the robot to do the cleaning by activating three cleaning modes, which work for both vacuuming and mopping modes. Choose “Auto Mode” for it to rely on its sensors to move around your home freely. This is the most basic mode with the least amount of suction/mopping power and is ideal for a quick clean of your entire home. “Spot Mode” makes the robot focus on a particular area for a more vigorous clean. Finally, “Edge Mode” allows the robot to target the edges and corners of your house where dust and dirt stubbornly collects.

Onto the main event: The Deebot 661’s mopping capability. We’re happy to report that it’s actually pretty good. Not as good as a steam mop or a high-powered mop, but if you just need to remove surface stains, it works wonderfully well. Simply fill up the water tank, pour in some cleaning solution, and Deebot 661 will take care of the rest. We must mention though that it isn’t mind-blowing when dealing with deep-seated stains. For that, you still have to use a regular mop, some detergent, and maybe even a brush.

When fully charged, expect the Deebot 661 to clean for approximately 110 minutes, depending on the intensity setting. If it’s about to run out of power, it will return to its charging dock by itself to prepare to do even more cleaning.

The Evovacs Deebot 661 as a vacuum cleaner is excellent. As a mop, it’s quite good, but not powerful enough for exceptionally tough and dense stains. Get yours today for the very reasonable price of $289 instead of $400. What’s more, you can get an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price even lower to $239.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 711 – $400

The Ecovacs Deebot 711 boasts a much stronger performance and more smart features compared to other robot vacuums that are similarly priced. This robot is easy to assemble and includes a charging dock, four side brushes (two for the machine and two backups), two high-efficiency filters (one for immediate install and one backup), a remote control with batteries included, and a brush cleaning tool. It also comes with a user manual, quick start guide, and warranty information. Aside from the remote, the Deebot 711 can be controlled via Alexa. Simply say “Alexa, tell Deebot to start cleaning” and it’ll start cleaning. You can also instruct it to charge itself if it’s running low on battery.

When it comes to how well it cleans, the Deebot 711’s movements and suction are comparable to an upright vacuum. Like vacuuming with an upright, it goes on a straight line, turns around, and then goes back the same way, making sure that all dirt is picked up. It has an automatic mode that works well on hardwood floors for picking up dust, small debris, and pet hair. But on max mode, the robot’s suction is strong enough to get rid of virtually all pet hair in carpets.

The app can be used to set a cleaning schedule. It also lets you know which cleaning accessories need replacement and allows you to check the cleaning logs. Through the app, you can ask the Deebot 711 for status updates while you’re away so that you know exactly what it has and hasn’t done. The robot is equipped with a smart navigation system that allows it to map out your floors and move around obstacles like a champ. Its dustbin is a little small compared to other robot vacuums though: It has a 520 ml capacity, which means it needs to be cleaned after every vacuum cycle.

Getting the Ecovacs Deebot 711 at this price is like getting a luxury car for the price of a sedan. Hurry and order this robot vacuum today for the discounted price of $400 on Amazon. And if you pay via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to an additional $50 off instantly, cutting the price even lower to $350.

