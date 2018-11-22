Share

When robotic vacuums first hit the market, they were more of a luxury item than something actually that useful. But as the years have progressed, these little smart vacuums have gotten smarter and smarter. With automatic docking, dirt sensors, and Alexa integration, robot vacuums have come a long way since the early days. Though the iRobot Roomba is still the most recognized name in the industry, there are a lot more great competitors to choose from in 2018. Eufy, Neato, and Ecovacs have all come out with various smart vacuum models packed with unique features and technologies. If you’re looking to pick up a high-end model that can do it all, however, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo 930 is on sale right now for Black Friday.

The Deebot Ozmo is more than just a smart vacuum, it’s also a smart mop. With adaptive floor-sensing technology, this robotic vacuum will avoid carpet when it’s mopping and double the suction as soon as it hits the fuzzy stuff. With the help of Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, you can draw virtual boundaries, select specific areas to clean, and set schedules for regular floor maintenance. This helpful little robot has a run time of 11o minutes, and is able to find its way back to its charging dock to recharge without any assistance at all.

This robot vacuum has a lot of the feature of the more affordable Roombas, but with the added benefit of being able to mop those filthy floors of yours. The mopping itself is an internal system with an electronically controlled water pump, sensors that monitor water flow, and controls to stop the flow. This complex mopping system helps ensure your robotic vacuum doesn’t leave giant puddles all over your hardwood floors in its quest for cleanliness.

Normally priced at $600, the Ecovacs Deebot Ozmo is on sale for just $399 from now until Cyber Monday. If you’re in the market for a great robot vacuum to help with your household chores, this Roomba alternative is something you should definitely consider. However, if you’d rather just stick to buying a cheap Black Friday vacuum, that’s fine too.

