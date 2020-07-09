  1. Deals
Save $80 on the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug today

No one likes a cold cup of coffee, right? It’s so easy to get distracted when you’re mid way through your beloved beverage but fortunately, if you snap up an Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug, you can enjoy a hot drink for longer than ever before thanks to its smart temperature control. Ordinarily $150, you can buy an Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug for only $80 at Best Buy right now.

The Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug is a marvel of smart technology and something you’ll wonder how you lived without. It looks like a regular beverage container with enough space to store 12 fl. ounces of your favorite drink — but it’s far more clever than a regular coffee holder. It has a dial at the bottom of the mug that you simply rotate to choose your ideal temperature. Once set, the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug keeps your drink at that perfect, satisfying temperature for about 2 hours on a single charge. If you leave it on the included charging coaster, it stays hot all day. A cup of coffee that stays hot all day? Yup, it’s possible thanks to this little gadget. Not that we’d expect you to resist drinking it for that long.

The Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug also hooks up to its own smartphone app meaning you can remotely change the temperature, create presets for particular favorites, as well as “name” your mug if you feel like it. The latter feature might not be a dealbreaker for many but you’re going to love being able to set the temperature away from the mug.

Suitably sturdy and an effective travel mug in its own right, the smart features of the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug make it an ideal gift for coffee enthusiasts. It ordinarily costs $150 but right now, you can order it from Best Buy for only $80. That’s a savings of $70, making it almost 50% off the usual deal. It’s the perfect time to see how much an Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug can change your life, letting you never again worry about drinking a cold cup of coffee.

