Today’s Best Deals: Get a 50-inch 4K TV for $300 and more

Insignia 5-quart digital air fryer — $50, was $120

Air fryers, as you may or may not know, offer a healthier yet delicious way to cook foods than traditional deep frying. You still get the crispy, satisfying cook, without all of the added fats and oils. This Insignia system can hold and cook up to 5 quarts of food, or snacks, at a time. That’s about three to five servings, enough for most families and even some social gatherings. The dishwasher-safe basket and pan make cleanup a breeze, meanwhile, the stainless steel design is going to look great on your countertop, especially if you have other stainless appliances. A digital control panel on the front is used to change settings, across temperatures of 180 degrees up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. This air fryer also made it to the top of our best air fryer deals list — with some others featured too if you want a few more options.

Ecovacs Deebot N8+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum — $268, was $650

This smart robotic vacuum and mop combo comes with an auto-empty dock that automatically empties the dustbin when it’s full, into a hypoallergenic disposable bag. It has a 110-minute runtime on a full charge, plenty to clean most homes, big or small. But because it runs to the dock on its own to charge between uses, even if that’s not enough time, the system will continue to clean until the job is complete. During operation, it doesn’t make much noise, which is great if anyone is napping or sleeping in late. It uses advanced laser navigation to move around and map out the floorplan of a home and also utilizes the technology to discern the most precise and effective cleaning paths to take. The mop integration means it can vacuum and mop all in one go, as well. The Pro model received top marks in our list of the best robot vacuum mop combos for 2022.

Vizio 50-inch Class V-Series 4K TV — $298, was $358

In the market for a new 4K smart TV? Now’s a great time to grab one and guess what? It doesn’t have to break the bank or empty your wallet. This stunning 4K ultra-HD TV from Vizio supports Dolby Vision Bright Mode, and HDR10, and has full array backlighting — which gives excellent brightness ratings without a washed-out picture. It’s equipped with Vizio’s SmartCast system, offering access to all of your favorite streaming apps right out of the box, like Disney+, Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more. The voice remote makes it simple to search for content or control playback. Meanwhile, it works with Apple AirPlay and has Chromecast built-in so you can cast content directly from your compatible smartphone.

Dell Vostro 3420 — $849, was $1300

You didn’t think we’d close out today’s best deals without sharing a laptop, did you? If you’re looking for some school-related options you can always take a look at our list of the best laptops for college. Alternatively, good for business, productivity, or even casual browsing, this 14-inch Vostro laptop is a capable workstation for just about anywhere, whether you’re working from home, a coffee shop, or the office. Under the hood are a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, Intel UHD graphics, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe NVMe solid-state drive. The 14-inch full HD display is non-touch and equipped with anti-glare technology plus narrow bezels. You also get Windows 11 Pro pre-installed, with access to Dell’s ComfortView, which reduces blue light emissions to optimize eye comfort even during long sessions.

Eargo 7 OTC Hearing Aids — $2590, was $2950

Presidents Day, Valentine’s Day, Easter… there are a lot of spring holidays, but one you might not be so familiar with is World Hearing Day. To celebrate, and spread awareness, Eargo is offering their Eargo 7 OTC hearing aids for just $2,590. That’s a $360 discount from the usual $2,950 and a great way to celebrate good hearing.

The Eargo 7s are incredibly tiny OTC hearing aids that offer a special style — virtually invisible — and personalization to meet the unique hearing needs of the growing percentage of people with hearing impairment. As small as a fingertip, the Eargo’s 7’s main compartment is made to sit completely in your ear canal. You don’t need to worry about it getting lost, though, as a slender, clear pull tab will allow you to pinch it out. But how does it sound? That depends on you. You create a personalized hearing profile via the Sound Match feature in the Eargo companion app. Self-Fitting is also achieved through Eargo’s Sound Match feature. Once you self measure your hearing thresholds using the Eargo app, the Sound Match feature applies appropriate sound amplification settings based on your individual hearing loss profile. When you’re ready to go, feel confident with up to 16 hour battery life and convenient case-based charging, just like any modern wireless earbuds. With the Eargo 7, you’ll feel like anyone else in the group, not the one with the bulky hearing aid always in peril of running out of batteries.

