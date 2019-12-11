Stay ahead of the holiday weight gain with these digital bathroom scales

Simply identifying your body weight is not enough to give you a proper picture of your health and body composition. Thanks to modern innovation, today’s bathroom scales do more than just monitor weight. Some models can even measure your body mass index (BMI) and fat percentage, in addition to the ability to connect to apps and fitness trackers.

Christmas and New Year’s Day are just around the corner, which means parties and feasts are in full swing. If you want to keep your weight in check this holiday season, consider investing in a digital scale. We recommend the Eufy C1 and the Fitbit Aria 2, two of our favorite bathroom scale models.

Eufy Smart Scale C1 with Bluetooth – $30

The Eufy C1 offers an easy way to keep track of your health journey at a very affordable price. It can track 12 essential body measurements just by stepping onto it, covering body fat percentage, BMI, water, basal metabolic rate (BMR), visceral fat, body fat mass, lean body mass, bone mass, and muscle mass. This smart scale also offers hassle-free conversions, so you can easily switch from kilograms to pounds and back in a snap.

Through Bluetooth connectivity and the EufyLife app, this Eufy smart scale conveniently lets you view your measurements. You’ll also be able to see all the historical data of your progress and health trends easily. It can record up to 16 profiles in one account, making it a perfect tool for the entire family. Other compatible fitness apps include Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit.

Built with a rounded glass-top plate, the Smart Scale C1 safe eliminates the risk of bumping into pointed edges. It’s also designed with an anti-slip plate and a low, stable design, ensuring stability when you step onto it. Score yours now on Amazon for a very low price of $30.

Note: Not recommended for pregnant women, professional athletes, and medical use

Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi Smart Scale – $129

The Fitbit Aria 2 is a great additional fitness device for Fitbit fans or anyone else who wants to get serious about their health. It can measure weight, body fat percentage, lean mass, and BMI, and can recognize up to eight users while keeping stats private. Every time you step on the scale, it will recognize you and send your data to your Fitbit account.

More than just tracking your weight progress with simple, easy-to-understand graphs, the Fitbit app also packs other useful health tools. You can set goals for hydration, activity, nutrition, and sleep as well as create a food plan where you can log meals and use calorie coaching. It also sends out rewards in the form of achievement badges every time you reach a goal to keep you motivated.

Get the information and inspiration you need to set and hit your fitness goals by getting your hands on the Aria 2. Both the white and black variants of this Fitbit smart scale are currently available on Amazon for $129.

