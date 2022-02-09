Newegg is having a MASSIVE SALE on gaming PC components

If you’re looking for PC parts, Newegg is the place to go, so it’s always nice to see some great Newegg deals. Today we have three deals that will be a nice upgrade, and with up to $62 in savings, they’ll save you a penny.

EVGA 510 BP Power Supply — $30, was $70

EVGA is well known in the world of PC parts for its high-performance gear, especially graphics cards, so it’s great to see an EVGA power supply go for only $30. This 510W power supply should be more than enough to run most setups, with the main exceptions being if you’re running top-of-the-line graphics cards like the RTX 3090 or RTX 2080. It has 80 plus bronze certification, which means a minimum of 85% efficiency in day-to-day use-cases and is pretty good if your rig isn’t anything too insane. The only real downside is that the power supply is not modular, but that’s not necessarily a dealbreaker given the price it’s going for.

MasterLiquid ML280 AIO CPU Liquid Cooler — $75, was $135

Cooler Master is also another well-known name in the business. While it’s mostly known for its computer cases, it also has some great cooling systems, and this AIO CPU cooler for $75 is one of them. This AIO uses third-generation technology to get a lot more out of the 140mm radiator and the CPU cooler, which uses a dual-chamber pump for better cooling efficiency. It has a wide set of compatibility for AMD and Intel CPUs and should fit most of them, although double-check in the listing to make sure yours does. Oh, and it also has this cool RGB mirror thing on the cooler, which is great for those with a glass-panel tower who want to show off.

OLOy Blade RGB 32GB RAM — $260, was $322



The final product on the block is the OLOy Blade, a slightly lesser-known brand, but still quite excellent given the $260 price you’re getting it for. This is a kit for two sticks of 16GB RAM, so make sure your motherboard can support that before spending the cash. It’s DDR4 and has a bus speed of 4,000, which is pretty fast, all things considered. Oh, and the sweet RGB on top, so this is a great buy if you want to upgrade on top of our gaming PC deals. Or if you already have a gaming PC setup mostly ready, you can pair it with a monitor from our gaming monitor deals.

