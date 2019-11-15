Walmart features pre-Black Friday deals on Schwinn exercise bikes

Exercise bikes are a great way to get high-quality cardio workouts without the damaging impact on joints from running or jogging. Stationary bikes are also a great addition to your home gym because you can use them any time, regardless of the weather outside. Many stationary bikes feature LCD screens or tracking devices that allow you to monitor your progress and, thus, set goals for yourself. Since the added excess of the holiday parties and events are right around the corner, it may not be a bad idea to add an exercise bike to your home gym. Walmart has some great deals on Schwinn exercise bikes right now, and we’ve rounded them up for you below.

Schwinn is one of the best-known names when it comes to bikes, both stationary and otherwise. The Schwinn Bicycle Company was founded in Chicago in 1895 and has been one of the dominant bicycle companies ever since. Schwinn manufactures both recumbent and upright stationary bikes, so anyone should be able to find a Schwinn bike that fits their workout style.

Recumbent exercise bikes are easier on the lower back due to the way you sit on the bike. Upright bikes position the rider in a more hunched-over position than recumbent bikes, which are more gentle on your joints and typically have larger seats than upright bikes. Recumbent bikes are also considered safer than upright bikes because you cannot stand up on the pedals.

However, upright bikes provide a more consistent workout because you work the same muscles that you would use while riding a bike outdoors, which results in a more complete body workout, including your abdominal muscles. Upright bikes also have a smaller footprint and, thus, take up less space in your home.

Schwinn 230 Recumbent Exercise Bike

The Schwinn 230 Recumbent Exercise Bike features 22 preset exercise programs and 20 different levels of resistance that provide you with a wide range of intensity. The seat is mounted on a rail slider system, which means people of any height can comfortably use the bike. The handlebars are padded for comfort and also include heart rate sensors so you can monitor your heart rate during your workout. The dual-screen system allows you to view workout stats, track progress, and set individual goals. The bike has a water bottle holder, in-console speakers, USB port, and device shelf.

Schwinn 130 HR Enabled Upright Bike

The Schwinn 130 Upright Bike features goal tracking and 22 workout programs. The LCD screen allows you to track your time, calories, heart rate, and distance. There are 20 levels of digital resistance built-in as well. The bike has a USB port, speakers, adjustable three-speed fan, media shelf, and a water bottle holder.

Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike

The Schwinn 270 Recumbent Exercise Bike features all of the items that the 230 does but with much more. Bluetooth connectivity allows you to sync with the Schwinn Trainer App as well as other fitness apps. You can also sync with the RideSocial App and ride virtually alongside friends while tracking pace and distance. The console is fully loaded with a blue backlit LCD screen and offers 29 workout programs. There are also 25 digital levels of resistance and telemetry heart rate tracker. There is also a device shelf, built-in speakers with an MP3 port, a USB charging port, and an adjustable fan.

Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike

The Schwinn IC4 Indoor Cycle features a 40-pound flywheel for a premium indoor cycling experience. There are 100 levels of magnetic resistance and cradles for 3-pound dumbbells to enhance your workout. You can connect to popular cycling apps that allow you to explore virtual races, exotic locals and trails from around the world, and attend virtual classes. The seat is adjustable, so users of all sizes can ride comfortably. The LCD screen is full color backlit and monitors heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories, and RPMs. Heart rate tracking is Bluetooth enabled with the included arm strap. The machine features a water bottle holder, a USB charging port, and an integrated media rack.

All of the exercise bikes above are great options for an addition to your home gym. Be sure to check out our other fitness equipment deals here.

