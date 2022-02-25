The Facebook Portal TV is $60 off at Best Buy today

If you’re looking to build a new home theater setup, you should check out our 4K TV deals. And if you’re looking to expand an existing home theater, or for a way to make your smart home smarter, you should check out the deal Best Buy is having on the Facebook Portal TV today. Currently, you can grab the popular Facebook Portal TV for just $90, which is a savings of $60 from its regular price of $150. Free shipping is available, as is in-store pickup in areas with Best Buy locations. This is also a limited-time deal, and the clock is ticking. In fact, this great deal on the Facebook Portal TV ends at 1 a.m. ET, so click over to Best Buy now to claim it while it lasts.

The entire Facebook Portal lineup is designed to bring people closer The Portal TV brings smart video calling to the biggest screen in your home, and turns your home theater into a smart video-calling hub that’s perfect for group calls. It features a smart camera that pans and zooms to get the whole room in the shot, and automatically adjusts to keep everyone in frame as they move and talk throughout the conversation. Smart sound ensures you can be heard by reducing background noise and enhancing the voice of whoever is speaking.

And while the Facebook Portal TV is great for business meetings over distance, it’s also good for a bit of fun, as it features an expanding augmented reality library that lets you blur backgrounds and add effects to liven up calls. It even features StoryTime, which uses augmented reality, animation, and music to let you tell immersive stories to anyone you may be chatting with. Entertainment services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Spotify, and Pandora are built right into the Facebook Portal TV, allowing you to binge watch all of your favorite content with all of your favorite people, no matter where they are in the world.

A true smart home essential, the Facebook Portal TV is just $90 at Best Buy right now. That’s a savings of $60 from its regular price of $150. You’ll need to act quickly, as this is a limited time offering and the clock is ticking, with time running out at 1 a.m. ET.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations