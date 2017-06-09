Find something for every type of dad with our favorite Father’s Day deals

Father’s Day is less than 10 days away, and if you’re always struggling to find something cool for your dad, then our gift guide can help you out. There is no shortage of discounts and sales going on right now, so we’ve hand-picked nine great deals for you to choose from to help you find something special for the dad in your life. Our roundup features something for just about every type of dad, including classic father-approved gifts as well as some more unique, fun, and geeky fare.

For the handyman: DeWalt DC970K-2 Compact Cordless Drill You’d be hard-pressed to find the dad who doesn’t appreciate the many uses of a good power drill. If your father has been dropping hints that he could use a new one, or if he’s still dragging around an old corded model, then consider getting him the cordless DeWalt DC970K-2. DeWalt is offering deep discounts on power tools just in time for Father’s Day, so you can score this 18-volt compact drill for just $69 on Amazon for a savings of $30. Included with the DC970K-2 are a charging station, two battery packs, and a contractor’s bag. $69 on Amazon

For the drink connoisseur: Craft A Brew Beer Brewing Kit If your dad likes to relax in the evening with a cold one, then the next gift on our list should scratch two itches. These beer brewing kits from Craft A Brew combine the joys of ale with the satisfaction of a do-it-yourself project, letting dad create his own beer from start to finish right at home. The kit is available in 13 variants, all of which include the same reusable brewing setup, but each one comes with its own recipe kit for different beers including American pale ale, Irish stout, IPAs, and more for you to choose from. $43-47 on Amazon

For the outdoorsman: Mag-Lite XL200 LED Flashlight Every outdoorsman needs a reliable light source in the field and Mag-Lite is still the go-to brand for sturdy and affordable flashlights. If your dad is still using one of the huge D-cell Mag-Lites, especially one with an older incandescent bulb, then help him lighten his load and light up the night with a new LED model like the compact XL200. The XL200 puts out 172 lumens, far outshining traditional incandescent flashlights, and uses standard AAA batteries. The Mag-Lite XL200 is also made right here in the United States — something any American adventurer can appreciate — and is on sale for $37 from Amazon after a $12 discount. $37 on Amazon

For the gourmand: Oster DuraCeramic Flip Waffle Maker and Will it Waffle? Recipe Book Who doesn’t love waffles? If your dad loves to cook (or rather, loves to eat), then the Oster DuraCeramic flip waffle maker is a sure way to please his discerning palate. Unlike other irons, this one features a non-stick ceramic cooking surface that is super easy to clean and the iron can flip over in its cradle for perfectly even cooking. Its cherry red color looks great in any kitchen, too. The DuraCeramic waffle maker is available for $36 after a 10 percent discount. You can do a lot more with this iron than make waffles, however: A great companion gift is the $8 book Will it Waffle? which includes 53 non-waffle recipes, from steaks to sandwiches, that can be whipped up in a waffle maker like this one. $36 on Amazon

For the film buff: DBPower T20 LCD Home Projector HDTVs are great for enjoying shows and movies in high definition, but a home projector like the DBPower T20 can let dad watch his old favorites in a fun new way. The T20 is an LCD projector that puts out 1,500 lumens of light for creating a crisp, bright 1080p picture at a maximum distance of 5 meters. The DBPower T20 can connect with multiple devices, from gaming consoles to TV boxes, and would be a welcome addition to any man cave. A $70 discount brings this home LCD projector down to $100 on Amazon. $100 on Amazon

For the barbecue master: Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Tabletop Gas Grill If your dad is a barbecue master (or aspires to become one) then a portable grill like the Cuisinart Petit Gourmet is a great addition to his arsenal. Even if he already has a full-sized grill, a tabletop unit is the perfect companion for camping trips, picnics, and tailgate parties, but it’s also a fine starter grill for a young dad to learn the ropes and begin his journey to BBQ mastery. The Cuisinart Petit Gourmet is a gas grill, unlike most simply compact grills which only use charcoal, and can be had for $94 on Amazon for a savings of $57. $94 on Amazon