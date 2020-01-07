Fitbit’s Ionic and Versa Lite get price cuts up to $70 on Amazon

Nowadays, getting fit doesn’t always have to involve going to the gym or buying yourself expensive equipment. However, arming yourself with a fitness-centric wearable could help keep you in check like a virtual fitness buddy would. The Apple Watch is arguably the best smartwatch there is but it does come at a hefty price. Fitbit, on the other hand, is fairly more affordable and won’t let you down as a fitness tracker with smart capabilities. If you’re on quite a tight budget, you can bank on savings as Amazon has Fitbit’s Ionic and Versa Lite on sale up to $70 off.

Fitbit Ionic — $180 ($70 off)

The Fitbit Ionic will not only support your active lifestyle but also adds some flair to your bare wrist. This is one stylish multisport watch that lets you move the way you want to. You can simply select through modes and track specific workouts like running, biking, or swimming with water resistance to 50 meters. Should you forget to set it, you’ll be thankful for SmartTrack that automatically records it for you. What’s more, is that it even features on-screen coaching to guide you through your fitness journey.

To further boost its activity tracking, a built-in GPS with GLONASS lets you view pace, split times, distance, route, and elevation along with other key stats. PurePulse heart rate monitor is also in place to give you a more cohesive rundown of calories burnt and sleep patterns to have a better understanding of your health and fitness over time. And when you’ve been idle for a while, you can count on the Ionic to send you friendly reminders.

Fitbit’s Ionic sure doesn’t skimp on fitness features and with the new FitbitOS, you won’t lag behind smart notifications. You’ll even have enough capacity to store up to 300 songs or stream from Pandora as much as you can access other apps for sports like Strava, weather, and payments with NFC among others. With days worth of battery, it’s four-star rating in our review sure doesn’t come as a surprise.

Usually listing for $250, Amazon’s $80 discount makes the Fitbit Ionic available at just $180. You can also qualify for a $50 price cut on top of its sale price after being approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Fitbit Versa Lite — $119 ($41 off)

The Fitbit Versa Lite is the more budget-friendly and lighter version of the original Versa. Like the Ionic, you are provided metrics for more than 15 exercises and detect it just as instantly with SmartTrack. While it is also swim-proof to 5ATM, it would not be able to determine the number of laps you swam without the gyroscope. PurePulse heart rate monitor is intact along with SPO2 sensors to give you ideas on how to optimize workouts and get better sleep. And to help ladies understand their body more during that time of the month, the Fitbit app would also have a log for menstrual cycles and symptoms.

Running on the same FitbitOS as the Ionic, you can expect navigation to be just as fluid through taps or its button on the right side of its 1.3-inch LCD display. Interaction between the Versa Lite and your smartphone is seamless with Bluetooth. You’ll be able to receive alerts for texts, calls, and swipe through your favorite apps for weather, fitness, sports, finance, and social media.

A smart wearable you can sport every day with its multi-day battery life that enables you to keep tabs of your days, nights, as well as everything in-between. The Versa Lite even makes for a breathable fit, so you might even forget you have it on. And now, you can grab this chance to get for only $119 instead of its usual $160 price tag.

