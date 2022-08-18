Anyone who is looking to improve their fitness could stand to benefit from tracking their activity every day. And that’s why smartwatches are increasingly more popular — they do all of the hard work for you. Thanks to Fitbit, tracking your daily activity could not possibly be easier, and right now at Amazon, you can get a Fitbit for more than 20% off. Keep reading to check out some of our favorite Fitbit deals happening at Amazon right now, and click the Buy Now buttons below to take advantage of these awesome smartwatch deals.

Fitbit Versa 2 — $104, was $150

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a tried and true Fitbit model, and it isn’t difficult to see why. The Versa 2 tracks your heart rate around the clock as well as your steps, distance, calories burned, hourly activity, active minutes, and floors climbed. By keeping an eye on all of those metrics, it’s almost impossible not to improve your health with ease and increase your daily activity level. However, the Fitbit Versa 2 does so much more than these standard smartwatch functions. The Versa 2 analyzes your heart rate, time asleep, and restlessness to develop your sleep score, which will help you get to the bottom of the sleep quality you experience each night. It will also help you track your time in light, deep, or REM sleep stages. If you’re always on the go, you can rely on Fitbit to notify you about calls, texts, calendar, and smartphone app notifications when your phone is nearby. You can also send quick voice replies if you’re an Android user. Amazon Alexa is built right into your Fitbit, so you can get quick news updates and information as well as check the weather, set timers and alarms, and control all of your smart home devices. The Fitbit Versa 2 packs a ton of power in such a small device, and if you can get it for a deal, it’s that much better of a value.

Fitbit Charge 5 — $119, was $150

Another incredibly beloved Fitbit model is the Fitbit Charge 5, comes with all of the features that you’ve come to expect from a Fitbit and so many more. The Fitbit Charge 5 was designed to help you optimize your workout routine courtesy of your Daily Readiness Score that indicates whether your body is ready to exercise or if you would benefit more from a day of recovery. You’ll also get a daily Stress Management Score that tells you your body’s response to stress and helps you improve your stress level thanks to an on-wrist EDA sensor. In addition to tracking your daily activity level and calories burned, you can also see your pace in real-time as well as your distance when you go for a walk or a run, and then you can switch to the Fitbit app to see a map of your workout route. You can choose from 20 different exercise modes to track goals for your runs, rides, and many other types of workouts. The Fitbit Charge 5 is definitely the tool that will take your daily sweat sessions to the next level.

Fitbit Sense — $226, was $300

The Fitbit Sense is perhaps one of the most advanced Fitbit models, and certainly one of the most versatile. Just like with other models, the Fitbit Sense will track your runs, hikes, rides and more with its built-in GPS, and it will help optimize your workouts with your Daily Readiness Score, so you know when to workout and when to recover. The most exciting feature about the Fitbit Sense is that with a compatible ECG app, you can assess your heart for atrial fibrillation, or a heart rhythm irregularity, and send the results to your doctor. This is an incredibly important feature, as it can literally save lives. You’ll also receive high and low heart-rate notification alerts any time your heart rate seems above or below your average. You can count on this smartwatch to be reliable, because the Fitbit Sense has a battery that lasts more than six days, and fast charging means that you can get a full day’s charge in only 12 minutes. Don’t miss a chance to pick up one of these at a great low price and kickstart all of your fitness goals.

