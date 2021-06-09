  1. Deals
Fitbit slashes its smartwatch prices for Father’s Day

Because Father’s Day and Amazon Prime Day are right around the corner, some excellent Fitbit deals are happening. The company offers a variety of smartwatches and fitness trackers, including the Inspire 2, Fitbit Sense, and more. Wearable devices like Fitbit’s allow you to monitor health stats, take calls, and read messages on your wrist, and even talk to a voice assistant without your phone.

Fitbit is offering some deals on its 2 biggest smartwatches. First up is the Fitbit Sense Smartwatch for $250, which is $50 off the usual price. Next, is the Fitbit Versa 2 for $150, which is $30 off. Both watches offer up to 6 days of battery life per charge, Amazon Alexa support, and access to Fitbit’s powerful mobile app.

Fitbit Sense Smartwatch – $250, was $300

Fitbit Sense smartwatch with fitness tracking

The Fitbit Sense is billed as an advanced health smartwatch, packed to the brim with health monitoring and analysis features. You can track heart health, stress, SpO2, skin temperatures, exercise performance, and much more. Like Fitbit’s other wearables, the Sense will sync up with a mobile app. It has GPS built-in to track precise workout or run stats. Plus, it can display all smartphone notifications on your wrist.

Even with the always-on display, and vibrant touchscreen, the battery will last for up to 6 days on a full charge. It has Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), NFC, and Bluetooth. Fitbit Pay means you can pay for goods at a register with just a tap of your wrist — no need to dig out your wallet or phone. A Find My Phone app also allows you to locate your phone if you’ve misplaced it in your home or somewhere nearby.

Fitbit is offering the Sense smartwatch, in all styles, for $250. Normally $300, you’re getting $50 off the full price, and it makes for an awesome Father’s Day present.

Fitbit Versa 2 Smartwatch – $150, was $180

The Fitbit Versa 2 is a slightly toned-down model compared to the Sense, but the features are very similar. Versa 2 comes in three styles: Black/carbon, stone/mist gray, and petal/copper rose. All variants are one size fits all.

In our Fitbit Versa 2 Review, Corey Gaskin said, “It’s more like a smartwatch than ever before.” That’s because of the Amazon Alexa and Spotify integrations, of course. But it also offers text voice readouts, menstrual health tracking, stress management options, and a variety of sports tracking modes.

Fitbit is offering the Versa 2 for $150. You’re getting $30 off the regular price of $180. That’s certainly a great deal for this versatile and powerful fitness smartwatch.

