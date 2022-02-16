Grab a Fitbit Versa for $50 off today!

Health and fitness nuts, we’ve tracked down a great deal just for you. In fact, it’s one of the best Fitbit deals around, as the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch is marked down to just $130 at Dell today. That’s a savings of $50, and free shipping is included with your purchase. If you prefer some digital accompaniment while at the gym, on the trail, on your morning run, or even if you’re just looking to make a fashion statement with some tech, this is one of the best smartwatch deals you’ll come across.

The Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch — which holds up well against its newer iteration, as you can read about in our Fitbit Versa 3 vs. Fitbit Versa 2 comparison — is an attractive smartwatch option for anyone looking to bring some smart tech to their health and fitness routines. It’s made with adventure in mind, as it’s able to track distance, calories burned, sleep activity, heart rate, daily steps, sleep stages, and even swim laps. Additionally, it features a heart-rate sensor, voice control, an always-on display, and it’s also able to sync with your iOS or Android devices to display notifications about missed calls, calendar events, and music playback. And even with all of those features, the Fitbit Versa 2 is able to reach four days of battery life on a single charge.

In addition to its strengths as a piece of tech, the Fitbit Versa 2 is at the top of a lot of people’s wearable tech wishlists. This discounted model is a 40mm aluminum model, and its “Petal and Copper” color combination will look good at the coffee shop or out on the town. Interchangeable bands are available with plenty of different options to choose from, and if you aren’t sure if the Fitbit Versa 2 is the right Fitbit model for you, you can even explore its previous incarnation in our Fitbit Versa 2 vs. Fitbit Versa comparison. If you decide on snagging this amazing deal, do so knowing the Fitbit Versa 2 is a more-than-capable smartwatch that stacks up well against the best smartwatches.

A great deal at just about any price, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a steal with this deal that’s taking place at Dell. It’s currently just $130, a $50 savings from its regular price of $180. Free shipping is also included, so act quickly to claim this deal while it lasts.

