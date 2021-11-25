We’ve spotted a pretty sweet Fitbit Versa 3 Black Friday deal with the fantastic smartwatch down to just $180 courtesy of a $50 price cut at Amazon right now. If you’ve been keeping an eye out for the best Black Friday Fitbit deals, this is sure to be one to watch — no punt intended. It’s just one of the best Black Friday deals out there right now that’s sure to entice you in.

Today’s best Fitbit Versa 3 Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

Built-in GPS feature

24/7 heart rate monitoring

Stylish appearance

Extensive notification support

The Fitbit Versa 3 is a wear-and-forget kind of fitness tracker because it simply just works pretty well. If you’ve been keeping an eye on Fitbit Charge 5 Black Friday deals, this is a worthwhile alternative. It offers everything you need for tracking your workouts while looking good too.

It has a built-in GPS so it can keep an eye on your real-time pace and distance even if you don’t have your phone with you. It also has Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes fearer which sues your resting heart rate to gauge how much effort you’re putting into your workout before giving you a buzz to push yourself a bit harder. It also monitors your heart rate 24/7.

Other features include being able to take calls hands-free from your wrist, store and play music or podcasts, as well as receive notifications to your wrist, saving you the need to grab your phone all the time. With up to 6 days of battery life on a full charge, or up to 12 hours with continuous GPS, there’s a key reason why we were able to put the Apple Watch Series 6 vs. Fitbit Versa 3 — it’s a genuinely good smartwatch.

Normally priced at $230, the Fitbit Versa 3 is down to just $180 at Amazon right now as part of the Black Friday deals. A fantastic price cut of 22%, you’ll want to snap it up as soon as possible to avoid disappointment and the deal ending.

Should you shop this Fitbit Versa 3 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is often a kind of rerun of the best Black Friday deals but that doesn’t strictly guarantee that the discount you see on Black Friday will also be available on Cyber Monday. Instead, you’re better off shopping now so you aren’t disappointed come Cyber Monday.

It’s also worth remembering that you can always cancel your Black Friday order if you happen to see it cheaper on Cyber Monday. Even if it’s been shipped, you can always return the item if you find the Fitbit Versa 3 cheaper on Cyber Monday. Just make sure that by doing so, you still get the fitness tracker in time for the holidays.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations