Fitness trackers are like wearable doctors. They can measure your vitals, sleep quality, step count, calories burned, and more, providing you with a clearer understanding of your physical well-being without having to see an actual physician. Over the years, they’ve been developed to be so accurate in their readings that they have become essential health tools and not just some flashy thingamajigs you wear on your wrist.

Fitbit is one of the most renowned makers of fitness trackers, and one of their best offerings, the Fitbit Versa, is currently available on Walmart for 15% off this Labor Day. Get it for just $169 instead of the usual $199.

The Fitbit Versa looks almost exactly like an Apple Watch. It is square with chamfered edges and has a 1.3-inch LCD screen. The watch’s size is just right and wouldn’t look humungous on women nor diminutive on men. Its anodized aluminum watch body is thin and compact, and it comes with a silicone strap that’s breathable so it won’t smother your skin while you work out.

Fitbit has always been laser-focused on activity tracking, and the Versa certainly delivers in that department. At a glance, the dashboard provides you with your daily stats which are presented in charts weekly for comparison. You can keep track of more than 15 different types of exercises, as well as your sleep quality and progress. This watch is water-resistant to depths of up to 50 meters, so you can still monitor your vitals in the pool and even while scuba diving. The heart monitor is impressively precise, women can identify recurring irregularities in their menstrual cycle through the Female Health app, and there is GPS and a gyroscope built in to track your running, cycling, or climbing pace and direction. You can even receive motivational messages every morning. (Don’t worry, you also have the option to turn these off.)

The Versa is powered by Fitbit’s proprietary operating system, Fitbit OS, and is assisted by 4GB of storage. The interface is fairly responsive, though it can experience stuttering when you’re going through lots of notifications. Tap on the screen or flick your wrist to awaken the display so that you can navigate the interface.

Of the 4GB of internal storage, 2.5GB is dedicated to music. You can choose to manually upload songs, or stream music through Pandora or Deezer, both of which have a free one-month trial period. You can also use Spotify on this watch. Unfortunately, you cannot download songs on it even if you have a premium subscription. Transferring songs from your phone to this watch is also a very tedious process. The Versa can receive the usual smart notifications like text, call, email, app alert, and more, and if you’re Android phone user you’re in luck as you can send out quick replies.

This watch’s battery life can last roughly three and a half days with normal usage, so you won’t need to charge this every night, unlike an Apple Watch.

The Fitbit Versa is a durable and extremely well-rounded smartwatch with impressive fitness tracking, water-resistance, and multi-day battery life. Get it for just $169 on Walmart. For a cheaper alternative, check out the Fitbit Versa Lite. And for more Labor Day deals, visit this page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations