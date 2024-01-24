 Skip to main content
Best Peacock deals: 67% off your first year and more

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Peacock TV app.
Peacock

Peacock has become one of the most popular streaming services on the planet. It’s NBC’s standalone streaming service, and it’s been trending upward over the last couple of years due its large content library. Getting access to all of that Peacock content is pretty affordable as streaming services go, but we’ve tracked down the best Peacock deals so you can save on a subscription.

Today’s best Peacock deals

Peacock is a great way to get access to some really entertaining on-demand content, as well as live coverage of a number of sports leagues. Peacock offers two different subscription tiers. The first is Peacock Premium. It has more than 80,000 hours of TV, movies, and sports content to watch. Peacock’s second subscription tier is Premium Plus. This is effectively the same subscription as Peacock Premium, but it’s an ad-free experience and it includes access to your local NBC network.

  • Peacock Premium annual subscription —
  • Peacock Premium Plus annual subscription —
  • Peacock student discount —
  • Peacock teacher discount —
  • Peacock first responder discount —
  • Peacock for Xfinity subscribers —

How much does Peacock cost?

Peacock is one of the more reasonably priced streaming services. While there is no longer a Peacock free trial to take advantage, its base subscription tier is just $6 per month if you pay month to month, or $5 per month if you pay for a year upfront. This includes access to more than 80,000 hours of movies, TV shows, and sports, as well as more than 50 always-on channels. Peacock Premium Plus is its ad-free subscription tier. It costs $12 per month if you pay monthly or $10 per month if you pay for a year all at once.

What can you watch with Peacock?

Peacock is a standalone streaming service, so you won’t get access to live TV channels or anything like that. But it’s NBC’s standalone streaming service, which means you will get access to large portions of the NBC content library any given month. These will include the best movies on Peacock and the best shows on Peacock, and some of the headliners include exclusive originals such as Ted and Mr. Monk’s Last Case, as well as on-demand favorites and new releases like Twilight, The Holdovers, and BlackkKlansman.

Peacock even provides access to live sports coverage, with Premier League soccer and PGA Tour golf being a couple of its largest draws. But there is almost always something new on Peacock to watch, from Big 10 basketball to Notre Dame football, and from sports documentaries to WWE.

