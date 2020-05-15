Today is your last chance to watch free cable through Sling TV

This is your last chance to enjoy Sling TV’s Happy Hour promotion with the offer ending today. Right now, you can enjoy all of the channels and services that Sling offers entirely for free from 5 p.m. until midnight ET. This is the ideal chance to see if Sling TV is the right service for you and discover some new favorites while you’re bored at home.

There’s absolutely no catch, required commitment, or risk involved when it comes to Happy Hour. You don’t need to enter any credit card information or agree to hand over cash in a month’s time. You simply sign up with your name and email address, and you can watch to your heart’s content up until midnight ET. It’s the perfect way to stay entertained tonight with dozens of great choices.

Sling TV offers unlimited access to more than 50 different live channels, with over 50,000 different movies and shows to choose from. There’s something for everyone here and it’s perfect for when you need a break from Netflix. You can keep informed on the latest news developments courtesy of CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News, or you can opt to head over to family-friendly entertainment like Nick Jr and Cartoon Network.

As well as that, this is the perfect chance to watch some of the latest big hits. There’s access to FX, Bravo, AMC, Syfy, Paramount, and Comedy Central all through Sling’s Happy Hour promotion. You can watch popular shows like The Big Bang Theory, Ducktales, Killing Eve, The Daily Show, and much more. There are great movies, too, like classics such as Top Gun and The Hunger Games trilogy, along with newer titles too.

The only limitation here is that it’s only free between 5 p.m. and midnight ET, otherwise you can watch as much as you like. It’s a fantastic and near unbeatable offer and there’s still time to enjoy it tonight for one last time. No strings attached.

Up to three screens can watch Sling TV simultaneously so the whole family can try something different at the same time. Sling TV works with multiple devices including the majority of smart TVs, Roku, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast.

Grab the offer now while you still can. It’s an ideal free trial to Sling TV to see just how much entertainment you can soak up.

