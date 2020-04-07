Time is running out to sign up for a free Sling TV subscription

Stuck at home and feel in need of something new to watch? This is the ideal time to sign up to a one-week Sling TV free trial, and currently it’s entirely risk-free. With no need to enter your credit card information or sign up for a fixed-term contract, you can enjoy Sling TV for a full 7 days without any hassle.

All you need to do is enter your email address, and you instantly gain access to more than 45 different channels that cater for everyone’s taste. That’s the full Sling service — there’s no limited access here!

Via the service, there’s an extensive catalog of live and on-demand content from all your favorite channels. There are entertainment channels like A&E, Bravo, and HGTV, along with content from E and Lifetime. For those keen to dive into a popular box set, there’s content from Comedy Central, FX, and Syfy, while family viewers can enjoy Nick Jr, Cartoon Network and the Food Network.

If you’re keen to keep up with the latest news, Sling TV features outlets like CNN, MSNBC, HLN and Fox News. You can also learn new things courtesy of National Geographic, History Channel, and Discovery. There’s something for everyone so you won’t be short of options here.

Besides the wealth of live channels, Sling TV also offers over 50,000 different on-demand movies and shows, with a free Cloud DVR feature that means you’ll never miss your favorites. It’s also possible to watch Sling across three screens simultaneously, so you can be safe in the knowledge that the whole family can watch something different across the home.

Right now, the Sling TV free trial works a lot like the Disney+ free trial which also offers up a week’s access to the service for absolutely nothing. You can’t go wrong with combining the two for the next week as they’re both entirely commitment-free and a great way to discover a wealth of new content.

Whether you’re diving into an old favorite or checking out what’s new, Sling TV has plenty of options for you.

Sling TV is available through many devices including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, and Xbox One, as well as your phone and computer.

