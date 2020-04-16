You can now watch cable for free on Sling TV — here’s how

You can now watch Sling TV for free every night from 5 p.m. through until midnight, with absolutely no catch. All you have to do is create a free account, and you have unlimited access between those hours to over 50 live channels, and 50,000 different movies and shows — no credit card needed. Score.

Known as Sling TV Happy Hour, the service is pretty much the best deal out there right now. After all, you don’t have to worry about entering any credit card details, you just enter your email address and you’re good to go for plenty of entertainment every night. The evenings are when you’re most likely to want to settle down to watch a few shows to wind down for the night, right?

Sling TV offers a lot every evening. You get access to over 50 live channels including news outlets like CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News. There’s also access to stations like FX, Bravo, AMC, Syfy, and Comedy Central. That means there’s something for every mood. There’s even family friendly stations too like Nick Jr and Cartoon Network.

The service includes plenty of great shows like The Big Bang Theory, Ducktales, The Daily Show, Killing Eve, and much more. Every taste is catered for thanks to there being so many channels.

When it comes to movies, you won’t run short either with a wide range of popular classics like Top Gun and The Hunger Games trilogy, as well as newer titles. There are plenty of documentaries out there, too, thanks to National Geographic and History Channel.

Through the Sling TV Happy Hour deal, you can also the ability to watch on three screens simultaneously. That way, the whole household can enjoy Sling TV at the same time.

There’s absolutely nothing to lose with this awesome deal. It’s the perfect time and chance to check out what Sling TV offers with no risk.

Sling TV works with many different devices including most smart TVs, Roku, iOS, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, and smartphones. You’ll never need to be far from gaining access to a bunch of great shows and movies this way.

