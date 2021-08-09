Let’s level with each other here. If you’re into PC gaming, you probably already know some of the best gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals. Maybe you’re also familiar with some of the awesome gaming monitor deals and general gaming deals. But no matter how much you frequent those guilds, every once in a while, some loot drops that you just cannot pass up.

That’s precisely what’s going on with Dell’s latest gaming laptop deals, and if you’re looking to upgrade, you do not want to miss out. First up is the G15 Gaming Laptop with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7 and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti for $900, which is $419 off. Next, there’s the Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop with an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processor and AMD Radeon RX 5600M for $850, which is $349 off. You can read more about the deals and laptops below. Just hustle soldier, they won’t last long!

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop with 10th-gen Intel Core i7 — $900, was $1,319

The G15 Gaming Laptop is powered by a 10th-gen Intel Core i7 8-core processor with a 16MB cache and clock speeds up to 5.0GHz. The 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display with a 120Hz refresh rate doesn’t go to waste, thanks to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. Plus, there’s 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB M.2 solid-state drive, Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 with Bluetooth, and a six-cell battery. It comes with Windows 10 Home, but you get a free upgrade to Windows 11 when that launches. Normally $1,319, Dell is offering the G15 Laptop for $900 with express delivery, which is $419 off. Hurry though, there are only so many available to claim, and they’re running out fast!

Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7 4800H — $850, was $1,199

According to Digital Trends’ Dell G5 15 SE Gaming Laptop review it has “peak AMD” thanks to excellent performance, solid value, and a beautiful display with a high refresh rate. This beast is rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 4800H mobile processor with Radeon Graphics, or more specifically, an AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU with 6GB of GDDR6 VRAM. You also get 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB M.2 SSD, and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650 with Bluetooth. Let’s not forget about that 15.6-inch FHD 1920 x 1080 display with a 120Hz refresh rate. As a limited-time deal, Dell is offering $349 off (normally $1,199), which drops the price to $850 with free standard shipping.

