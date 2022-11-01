This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

One of the most anticipated game releases of the year — outside of — has been Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, and that’s proving to be true since it amassed $800 million over its launch weekend. While the official release date was Friday, October 28, eager fans were able to pick it up at midnight on Thursday at select locations. And if you weren’t sure where to grab it, well, GameStop is the place to be. That’s especially true if you’re a PowerUp Rewards Pro member, but regardless, it’s an excellent time to celebrate the launch of Modern Warfare II.

If you’re into Call of Duty merch, you’ll be happy to know that GameStop is offering 30% off COD T-shirts with the purchase of the game. If you’re going to buy the game anyway, that’s an excellent deal, and it’s available both online and in-store. As with most promotions, it’s only available while supplies last, so you’ll want to take advantage of that offer as soon as possible — before there are no more tees. Read on for more details about the GameStop promotions, or head over to their site to grab your copy now.

Preorders for the physical edition of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II — which was available to do up until its release — also received a steelbook case for free. That offer didn’t apply to digital copies of the game, and it’s no longer available since the game launched. However, it gives you a great idea of the promotions GameStop runs with big game launches like this one. In the future, be sure to keep an eye out for similar promotions for your favorite games.

That’s not the only promotion GameStop is running for the launch of Modern Warfare II. When you purchase a copy of the game, you’ll also get 30% off Call of Duty tees, also available at GameStop. More specifically, you can grab the at a fantastic discount. Why not celebrate the return of Task Force 141 in style?

Either way, you’ll be ready to play, whether you have the game in hand or a comfy new T-shirt! These offers also highlight why GameStop is one of the best places to go for new game releases, especially if you enjoy the fanfare of these moments. Don’t forget, if you’re a , you’ll also get a $10 reward for going Pro and monthly rewards you can apply to future purchases — and not just on games, as GameStop carries a ton of gear from collectibles and toys to PC gaming hardware!

