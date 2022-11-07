This content was produced in partnership with GameStop.

You probably know GameStop is the place to go for anything video game related, PC gaming, hardware, peripherals, as well as collectibles and geek-worthy gear, but it’s also the best place to check out for all things Pokémon-related. Yep, Pokémon. From the latest video games in the series to trading cards and plushies, GameStop has pretty much anything you’d ever want. More importantly, there are a ton of new releases headed to GameStop’s shelves that are worth keeping on your radar.

For example, Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet release November 18, or more specifically at midnight on Thursday, November 17. Shortly before that, on November 11, the Pokémon Silver Tempest trading card set launches. Both will be available at GameStop on release, along with a host of other incredible Pokémon gear. You can head right to GameStop’s dedicated Pokémon page now to shop what’s available, plan for the new releases, and much more. Alternatively, keep reading to learn some more details about all of the exciting Pokémon releases coming soon.

There’s a lot going on with Pokémon over the next few weeks, and GameStop is the place to be for all of those releases. If you have the opportunity, and you’re interested in any of these, you’ll want to get a preorder in soon, because Pokémon gear always sells out fast, especially the trading card sets. Remember, if you join , you’ll earn a welcome reward — in points — and monthly rewards to spend on some of your favorite games and gear.

Here’s a quick rundown of everything coming:

The new Eevee V Premium Trading Card Set releases on November 4 —

The new Pokémon Silver Tempest Elite Trading Card Set releases on November 11 —

The new Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet for Nintendo Switch release at midnight, November 17 —

GameStop exclusive: The Arceus VSTAR Ultra-Premium Trading Card Collection releases December 16 —

Let’s not forget that GameStop has a huge selection of Pokémon gear available now, as well. There are plenty of other trading card sets, like the , which is already out, no preorder needed. We’re partial to the , but there’s also a that goes fantastic with any events or gatherings you’re attending! The are also pretty sweet, and each one includes two TCG: Pokémon GO booster packs, a metallic PokéCoin, and a Pokémon art card.

If you’re more the type to snuggle up in bed or on the couch watching the Pokémon animated series, then maybe you’d appreciate the quality selection of GameStop has stocked? We’ve found some Eevees, Cubones, Charmanders, Pikachus, and Bulbasaurs, and honestly, we could just keep listing them all out, there are so many.

If you love Pokémon as much as we do, the closing statement here is that you should head to GameStop, both in-store and online, to see their vast and exceptional collection of Pokémon gear, from trading cards to plushies and video games. They’re popular too, so if you can preorder now so you won’t miss out when the new gear launches!

