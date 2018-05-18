The nearly perfect Garmin Fenix 5 GPS smartwatch is now on sale for $100 off

Share

Although they’ve yet to dominate the market like smartphones have, there’s little doubt left that smartwatches are here to stay. People have been slower to jump on the smartwatch bandwagon so far – with many users asking why they even need one – but these smart wearables have come a long way lately, with some fantastic brand-name models being released in recent years.

Garmin is one such name brand that has thrown its hat in the ring, offering some of our favorite smartwatches and activity trackers with its Vivo, Forerunner, and Fenix lineups. One of its latest, the Fenix 5, might just be Garmin’s best one yet, offering bomb-proof build quality along with a great array of smart connectivity features.

The Garmin Fenix 5 is a multisport fitness watch, built from the ground up for use with just about any indoor or outdoor activity you can think of, from swimming to hiking. Its rugged steel case is waterproof at up to 10 ATM (100 meters), making it a solid dive watch, while its built-in GPS, three-axis gyroscopic compass, and barometric altimeter ensure that it’s also right at home in the mountains. It boasts a heart rate monitor, along with a full suite of standard activity-tracking features (collecting metrics like distance, calories burned, etc.), and syncs with Garmin’s companion app for long-term health monitoring.

The Garmin Fenix 5X is one of our highest-rated smartwatches of all time, with the DT review team giving it a perfect 10 out of 10 — the only major complaint being that the 5X’s beefy 51mm case is naturally a bit large on smaller wrists. The standard Fenix 5 measures in at a more modest 47mm, however, cutting back on the bulk a bit while offering all of the same great functionality as its larger sibling.

As part of its ongoing Anniversary Sale, REI is slashing prices on a wide variety of brand-name gear from today through Monday, May 28. Garmin watches will remain on sale through June 16, however, giving you some extra time to score some savings and letting you grab the awesome Fenix 5 for just $450 ($100 off) with free shipping.

