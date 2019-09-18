Last chance to snag Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch for its lowest price ever

For decades, Garmin has emerged as one of the top producers of exceptional fitness trackers and smartwatches that competes with major brands such as Fitbit and the Apple Watch. This year, the company celebrates its 30th anniversary by throwing out a birthday sale on the Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch. Normally priced at $500, this premium model is dropped to only $350, so you’ll save a whopping $150 when you order today. This price beats any other retailer out there but hurry because this sale ends at 10 pm PST.

The Garmin Fenix 5 is considered as a flagship model in Garmin’s smartwatch lineup, and it’s a great tool for hardcore adventurers and fitness buffs. Surpassing their common running purposes, the Fenix 5 watches also grant unique innovations to assist with swim practice, golfing, skiing, and even paddle sports. It can record your mileage, speed, stroke count, and much more.

The Fenix 5 has multi-sport features that instantly identify and track various exercises like measuring the distance you travel, the calories you burned, your current pulse rate, and other performance metrics. It also holds an integrated heart rate detector capable of doing comprehensive monitoring of your activities during the day, and can even monitor your sleep quality. When it comes to fitness tracking capability, the Garmin Fenix 5 will be your go-to smartwatch.

Garmin’s continues partnerships with top companies and developers result in loads of app support to the Fenix smartwatch line. Some of these include Uber, AccuWeather, and Strava, giving you plenty of ways to utilize your watch. You can also customize the watch faces simply by downloading the Garmin Face It app for free. This enables you to use any pictures from your smartphone and set it as your personalized watch face to fit your style.

What’s also interesting about the Fenix 5 is its outdoor navigation system. Each Fenix 5 model is equipped with a tracking mechanism that helps you navigate paths using GPS sensors. Great for mountain hikes, the built-in altimeter can give your elevation data to correctly monitor slopes. It also has a barometer that can predict the weather changes by showing you short-term trends in air pressure. The Garmin Fenix 5 even has a three-axis automatic compass that keeps your posture whether you’re resting or on the move.

Take advantage of this monumental occasion and grab the Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatch now for only $350 instead of $500. That’s an awesome $150 discount to celebrate Garmin’s big 30th birthday.

