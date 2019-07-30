Amazon offers a 30% discount on the Garmin Forerunner 35

Share

More than a fashion accessory, watches have evolved to tell not just the time. For those constantly on the move, smartwatches have proven to be helpful to keep up with their day to day as they’re are notified with alerts for appointments, calls, messages, and more. For those simply inclined to keep track of their activity, Garmin’s line of fitness smartwatches strikes the equilibrium between function and value. The Garmin Forerunner 35 is a great Fitbit alternative that is stylish and lighter on the pockets especially now as Amazon clocks in a 30% discount. This workout companion usually lists for $170 but it is now on sale for $118.

Made for the primary purpose of fitness tracking, the Forerunner 35 arms your wrist with key metrics for all sorts of workout routines and outdoor activities. Runners would really appreciate the built-in GPS that tracks distance, speed, and your chosen route. Another feature that sets it apart from other fitness watches at this price point, is the Garmin Elevate wrist heart rate technology that monitors and observes your pulse for as long as you have it on.

Unlike its predecessors that are usually round, Garmin’s Forerunner 35 sports a squarish face similar to the Apple Watch. Its bright LCD display adapts well to any light condition, therefore making it easy to read and navigate through its menu. All-day activity tracking will provide you stats on how many steps you took, calories burned, workout intensity, and advises you when to pick up the pace. Bluetooth is available for syncing the fitness watch to a compatible iOS or Android phone will enable smart notifications and music controls. The accompanying Garmin Connect app provides long-term progress tracking as it uploads your data to your profile. You may also opt to join challenges, skim through tips, and share your progress as you unlock fitness milestones.

The Garmin Forerunner 35 is a slim and lightweight fitness smartwatch that gears you on your daily run, interval training, and cycling. Though it is waterproof up to 5o meters, it won’t provide tracking for either pool or open water swimming but rest assured you’ll know the time. At $118, it’s about time to take advantage of this fitness tracker deal and say hello to a fitter you.

