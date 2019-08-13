Deals

Wear the elegant Garmin Vivomove HR Hybrid smartwatch for 15% less on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
garmin vivomove hr hybrid smartwatch amazon deal

Recently, wearables are coming into their own in terms of style and are looking less like traditional timepieces. They come in all manners of shapes and sizes, from the sleek and futuristic-looking Apple Watch to the slim and streamlined Fitbit. That’s not a bad thing, but some people are clamoring for a smartwatch with a more orthodox façade. If it’s something timelessly elegant you’re looking for, the Garmin Vivomove HR is a great smartwatch to consider. You can wear it on a run as well as the boardroom.

This gorgeous looking watch is available on Amazon for a 15% discount. Instead of paying its usual price of $200, wear this fashionable fitness tracker for $170. What’s more, you can get $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, which brings the price further down to $120.

The Vivomove HR is a hybrid smartwatch that features a classic analog face with mechanical hands. It deceptively hides its smart features. It measures 43mm across and is quite slim considering it has a heart rate monitor at its back. It comes with a silicone strap that’s not the most luxurious thing you’ll ever wear, but it’s perfect for working out. Besides, you can replace it with a fancier leather strap (sold separately) if you choose.

Below the Vivomove HR’s hands is an LED touchscreen that blends seamlessly with the rest of the watch face. It has no buttons or crowns, so all interactions are through the touchscreen. Double-tap it and you’ll see the home screen display, which can show you the date and your step counts. Scroll left and it will show other exercise statistics and smart features, including the weather, music controls, and notifications. You won’t be able to see an entire text message through the Vivomove HR. It can only fit a word or two on the screen, which oddly is part of its charm. By the way, the screen isn’t the most well-lit, and we can barely see it outdoors. You’ll have no trouble telling the time, though, because the hands are analog, but the digital screen frustrates.

To be honest, this watch isn’t the most packed in the wellness features department. In fact, it’s pretty bare-bones. Aside from step count and heart rate monitoring, it also includes stress tracking: After getting your heart rate it then gives you a score from 0 to 100 on how stressed you are. You can also track your sleep and calories burned, as well as store all that information on Garmin’s Connect app. That’s about it. It doesn’t have built-in GPS nor is it capable of tracking a multitude of workouts, unlike the Fenix 5X, Garmin’s premium multisport watch.

Its battery life can last for five days on smart mode. And if you’re just going to use it to tell time, it can last for two weeks. Not bad.

What you’re really paying for is its unique and sophisticated looks, and for that, the Garmin Vivomove HR gets high marks. Its subtle digital display is something you won’t see in other smartwatches. So while its fitness tracking capabilities may be below average and it is barely visible outdoors, it’s definitely still worth recommending.

