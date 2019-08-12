Deals

Amazon is running a 20% sale on Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
fitbit charge 3 best fitness tracker 2018

Smartwatches are great and all but if you’re looking for something that would particularly help you stay in tip-top shape, then Fitbit’s latest fitness tracker, the Charge 3 may just tick all the right boxes. Lucky for you, Amazon is currently running a sale that brings its standard price of $150 down by 20%. For $120, you get to arm your wrist with a slick wearable that you can take almost anywhere.

Fitbit’s Charge 3 may not look all that different from the Charge 2 but notable changes make it a worthy upgrade. The Charge 3 flaunts a slim and lightweight design. Its aerospace-grade aluminum case and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 make it durable while the option of interchanging the band gives way to a more comfortable fit that suits your lifestyle. Unlike the Charge 2, the Charge 3 goes buttonless as its inductive button (that essentially takes you back to either the previous screen or home screen) is now highly responsive to haptic feedback.

Its touchscreen display may be deemed an improvement to the Charge 2’s OLED Tap display but according to Digital Trends’ review of the Charge 3, it makes navigation simpler and quicker with a slight tendency to be unresponsive on rare occasions. However, its excellent battery life should be able to make up for it as well as its water resistance of up to 50 meters deep. You should be able to go about seven days on a single charge and wear it with you to the shower or to the pool without a hint of worry.

Apart from being able to track and deliver key metrics specific to more than 15 exercise modes, you can also set goals, monitor your heart rate, and measure your blood oxygen with the SPO2 sensor (technology that’s also found in the Versa and Ionic.) Moreover, the SPO2 sensor is able to indicate sleep patterns top complement Fitbit’s Sleep Score Program that is geared to help you sleep better.  Though you are only provided with a day’s worth of information on your dial, you can refer to the FitBit app on your Bluetooth compatible smartphone to access your weekly stats.

More than your typical fitness tracker, Fitbit’s Charge 3 allows you to stay connected with useful smartwatch features. The Charge 2 may have let you viewed your messages, calls, and calendar alerts, but the Charge 3 now comes with the ability to send quick replies and view app notifications though features may vary between iOS and Android platforms.

The Fitbit Charge 3 is a wearable that proves that being cool doesn’t necessarily have to break the bank. A little flair never hurt anyone. Be smart about it and get it for $30 less with Amazon’s discount.

Looking for Fitbit alternatives? You might also want to browse through the best bargains on smartwatches for the month of August, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

