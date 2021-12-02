Get this 43-inch Fire TV for just $270 at Best Buy today

Shoppers took advantage of different kinds of Cyber Monday TV deals, but if you’re not one of them, you still have a chance to avail some of the best Cyber Monday deals even though the shopping event is over. One of the offers that are still online is Best Buy’s $80 discount for the 43-inch Insignia F30 series 4K TV, which brings its price down to $270 from its original price of $350. It’s unclear why the price cut is still available, and since it might be a mistake that the retailer will take down at any moment, it’s highly recommended that you click the Buy Now button as soon as you can.

The Insignia F30 series 4K TV features a 43-inch screen with 4K Ultra HD resolution and High Dynamic Range support, for lifelike images on the display with sharp details and vivid colors. The TV is also capable of upscaling content to 4K-level quality, to further maximize the screen. This Insignia TV uses LED technology, which features backlights that are more efficient compared with LCD TVs, according to Digital Trends’ 4K TV buying guide. These all combine for an immersive viewing experience that will help you better appreciate your favorite shows and movies.

Completing the cinematic experience at home is the Insignia F30 series 4K TV’s DTS Studio Sound, an enhancement feature that creates realistic audio with two-speaker playback. For a further boost in sound quality, you can take advantage of the TV’s support for HDMI ARC and HDMI eARC, which sends audio straight from the HDMI jack to a compatible AV receiver or soundbar so that you won’t need an extra cable. In addition to three HDMI ports, the connections available for the TV include a USB port, headphone jack, and coaxial jack, among others, so that you can link it to devices such as gaming consoles, Blue-ray players, extra speakers, and more.

The best 4K TVs are smart TVs, and the Insignia F30 series 4K TV follows this trend with Amazon’s Fire TV installed. The platform not only enables easy access to all your preferred streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video, but it also utilizes Amazon’s Alexa as a digital assistant that can recognize voice commands through the TV’s Alexa Voice Remote. You can ask Alexa to search for content, launch apps, and switch inputs, among the best Alexa commands, for convenience in operating the TV.

Additional features for the Insignia F30 series 4K TV include parental controls that let you manage what your children watch by blocking content based on program ratings. You can unlock access once the kids are in bed or in school through a simple PIN. The TV also supports Apple’s AirPlay, so you can share photos, videos, and music from your iOS devices to the TV’s 43-inch display. Each purchase of the TV also comes with a free 30-day subscription to FuboTV and a free three-month subscription to Apple TV+.

