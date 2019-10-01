Walmart slashes the price of the Google Home smart speaker down to $99

There has been speculation that a new set of Google smart devices is to be launched in the company’s event on October 15. This might be the reason for the recent markdowns on Google’s lineup of smart speakers. One spectacular deal we found is for the Google Home. Walmart is currently offering it for only $99 – that’s $30 off its usual $129 price tag.

This sale is just one of the many Google device deals popping up on Walmart right now. If you prefer an Echo device, however, now’s also a great time to splash out as Amazon has dropped various bundle offers as part of its Alexa-centric product event in September.

The Google Home sits in between the compact Home Mini and the full-on speaker Home Max. It comes packed with a number of great features, making it a solid entryway into the smart home ecosystem. It’s powered by Google Assistant, an A.I. that can help you out in things such as looking up the weather or playing your favorite music. It can also assist you in making calls as well as scheduling, commuting, and travel information. You can even get personalized responses for you and others in your home, thanks to its voice recognition feature that can distinguish up to six voices.

Compatible with more than 1,000 smart home devices from over 150 well-known brands, the Google Home smart speaker offers a convenient way to control your TV, smart plugs, lights, thermostats, and more. It can also be paired with a Chromecast for easy control of your movies, shows, and other entertainment.

Although mainly known for its Google Assistant functionalities, the Google Home makes a solid audio device as well. Its high-excursion speaker delivers big, rich sound ideal for listening to music, podcasts, and radio. It also has access to a plethora of streaming services like Spotify, Pandora, and YouTube Music, and can function as a Wi-Fi speaker.

From entertainment consumption to home stuff, the Google Home smart speaker is undeniably a remarkable helper. It even received the Digital Trends’ Recommended Product seal. Don’t miss the chance to score this device for $30 off its normal price. Order yours today on Walmart for only $99 while in stock.

