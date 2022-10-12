Smart speakers are everywhere, even if you don’t realize it. A smart speaker is a device even the least tech-savvy people can get into, and it’s a great place to start if you want to dip your toes into the smart-device water. An inexpensive smart speaker is not hard to find, but a great deal on a smart speaker is another thing. Good thing Prime Day deals are back along with Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale — right now, you can get the Nest Mini (2nd Generation) with Google Assistant for 50% off the original price of $50, making the cost just $25. But don’t wait; deals like these usually don’t last long.

Why you should buy the Nest Mini

The Nest Mini is a smart speaker from Google that you control with your voice. Simply say “Hey, Google” to play music, hear the news, listen to the current weather conditions, or more. Nest Mini uses your favorite apps like Spotify, Google Maps, and Google Assistant to bring all of your tech together in one tiny hub. Set alarms and timers, use Voice Match to personalize schedules, and turn the lights off before leaving the house, all with your voice and Nest Mini.

Nest Mini can act as a control hub for all of the best smart home devices from your favorite brands. Pause the TV, turn up the heat, or close the blinds, all with your voice. The device is compatible with all major brands like Arlo, Hue, Ring, and more. Use the smart speaker in any room; it’s small and discrete, so it blends into your home’s decor and looks great on a shelf, countertop, or mounted on the wall.

Like many Best Buy Prime Day deals, this one includes a free YouTube Premium subscription for three months (new subscribers only) and a four-month SiriusXM Premier Streaming subscription (new subscribers only). All you need to get started is a Wi-Fi connection and your favorite smart device, and you’ll be on your way to voice-assisted activities in no time.

Smart home devices are everywhere you look and it makes sense. Smart speakers like the Nest Mini that feature assistants like Google Assistant are useful for remembering everyday tasks and can be fun, providing jokes or music. Speaking to a smart speaker is much easier than writing something down or typing something out, which is one of the reasons devices like Nest Mini are so popular. So what are you waiting for? Get your hands on the Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation) for just $25 which is half off the regular price of $50. Yes, that’s a savings of 50%!

